Miami Heat Fans React to Shocking Terry Rozier News
Miami Heat fans had plenty to say regarding veteran guard Terry Rozier’s alleged potential involvement in an illegal betting scheme.
The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday a gambling ring bet heavily against Rozier in a 2023 game for the Hornets. Rozier hasn’t been charged with a crime or accused of wrongdoing.
According to the WSJ, U.S. Integrity notified sportsbooks and the NBA that unusual wagers were coming in on Rozier’s player props.
Several Heat subreddit users mocked the news. Rozier began the season in the starting rotation before moving to the bench in late November.
“Plays so poorly they think he’s scamming,” anIlliterateIdiot wrote.
“It would be very interesting if charlotte knew about this at the time but I’m willing to bet a parlay that they did not,” stilloriginal joked.
Some commenters suggested Rozier is intentionally missing shots. His 41.0 shooting percentage is his lowest since 2019, though not far off his career 42.0 percentage.
It is worth noting the report only references a March 2023 game, nearly a year before the Hornets traded Rozier to Miami.
“If he thinks this was coming out it would explain why he has been in a slump,” RogRoz speculated. “Hard to play good when you’re distracted that your contract will be voided and you could go to jail.....”
Others debated the NBA’s partnership with gambling companies and the overall ethics of sports betting. The NBA banned Raptors big man Porter for life in 2024 after he allegedly placed 13 bets on NBA games using another person’s account and leaked information about his health to a sports bettor.
Porter pled guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
“It’s how much the leagues are allowing themselves to be tied to sports betting which is the biggest damage imo,” rjgator posted. “Every break in the action is tied to a ad for gambling. It’s ridiculous.”
KayRay1994 said the NBA should ban Rozier if the accusations are proven true.
Then, there’s bob_snows, who wants to focus on the positives.
What positives, you ask?
“We are champions this year regardless, from entertainment from all the drama,” they wrote.
You can read more about the Rozier investigation here.
ARENAS RIPS RILEY
Former All-Star guard Gilbert Arenas fears Heat president Pat Riley is long beyond being slightly behind the times.
“Yeah, so I think Pat hasn’t updated his software,” Arenas said Wednesday.
“I think he still believes it’s the 1980s or 1990s, where money controls the players,” Arenas continued. “Back then, you needed that million dollars, so you did whatever the team told you.”
Arenas has frequently criticized Riley during the latter’s ongoing feud with Heat star Jimmy Butler. The Riley-Butler beef began last spring when Riley called out the star forward’s durability.
The two sides failed to reach a contract extension, and Butler requested a trade Jan. 2.
Miami suspended Butler for the third time this month Monday after he walked out of practice.
Arenas previously accused Riley of running the Heat like a prison. He made similar comments on former ESPN commentator Bomani Jones’ podcast.
“You thought you were signing up for South Beach, but nah—you just got sentenced to a five-to-ten-year bid,” Arenas declared. “‘Here, put your handcuffs on. Forget the beach—you just got fooled.’”
Arenas even compared Riley to the popular Marvel character Loki, known for casting illusions.
“They sold you one thing over the phone, and when you arrive, you realize—nah, this is prison,” Arenas said.
BUTLER AGAINST JOINING GRIZZLIES
Based on his recent behavior, you’d think Butler would rather be anywhere but the Heat.
That’s not entirely true.
A narrative has emerged in recent weeks that Butler does not want to play for the Memphis Grizzlies. That’s despite the Grizzlies entering play Thursday at 31-16 and holding third place in the West.
NBA insider Sam Amick confirmed that rumor Thursday morning.
“It was reported that, and it’s true, that Jimmy [and] his camp has sent word several times to Memphis that he’s not interested in playing for the Grizzlies,” Amick said on NBA Daily.
We’re not sure why Butler is so against joining the Grizzlies. Barring a horrific collapse, the Grizzlies are a lock to make the postseason without worrying about the Play-In Tournament.
Memphis also has an established young core in Desmond Bane, Ja Morant, and Jaren Jackson Jr.
