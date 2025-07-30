Miami Heat Felt There Was Good Reason To Pass On Marcus Smart
Terry Rozier's time with the Miami Heat has been disappointing, to say the least. The franchise acquired the veteran guard from the Charlotte Hornets during the 2024 season in exchange for Kyle Lowry and a first-round pick. He was supposed to be the offensive spark the team desperately needed but that has not been the case. Now, the Heat have tried to trade him and found no success.
It was reported that they had conversations with the Washington Wizards surrounding former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart in exchange for Rozier. However, recent information shares that the Heat were "hesitant" to include draft picks in a potential deal, which resulted in trade talks falling apart.
Smart ultimately agreed to a buyout with the Wizards and signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.
In addition, a separate report indicates that personnel within the Heat organization didn't view Smart as a "clear upgrade" to Rozier, which could raise some eyebrows within the fan base. Talent-wise, there's no argument, but impact-wise is a different discussion.
Smart is not a scorer but finds a way to make an impact on a nightly basis with intense defense and hustle plays that don't show on the stat sheet. It's understandable why the Heat weren't in favor of giving up any draft assets for the 11-year veteran, given the recent injuries and age. However, he certainly isn't a liability like Rozier is now.
Rozier was knocked out of the Heat's rotation late last season and in the middle of a federal gambling investigation. The organization did manage to make great separate deals, acquiring Norman Powell and Simone Fontecchio, but Rozier taking up a roster spot and providing nothing is likely to hold the team back next season.
The Heat could still pull off a miracle and get a deal done but the market doesn't show any promise.
More Miami Heat News
