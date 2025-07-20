Miami Heat Have Interest In Former First-Round Draft Pick
The Miami Heat aren't in the best of shape to compete in the Eastern Conference. They acquired Norman Powell in a three-team blockbuster trade, but created a big void in the process. Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson were sent to the Utah Jazz as part of the deal, which leaves the team without a true backup center.
There aren't many high-quality options on either the free agent or trade market. The Heat will need to dig deep and may have somebody in mind.
First reported by league insider, Rob Murrows from Out of Sight Sports, that the franchise has expressed interest in Kai Jones, 24, former first-round pick. He was drafted in 2021 and began his career with the Charlotte Hornets. However, despite limited opportunities, the former Texas prospect displayed tremendous athleticism with tons of upside.
It all went downhill for Jones a couple of summers ago, after his erratic behavior on social media, such as posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) in which he claimed to be better than former Hornets teammates LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Also, he could beat Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James in a one-on-one matchup.
Jones would proceed to request a trade from the Hornets publicly on social media, and then the franchise waived him. After a year away from the league, he spent this past season with the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks on two-way contracts.
Jones averaged five points, 3.1 rebounds, and shot 79.8 percent from the field in 40 games played.
The Heat can sign the young big man on a two-way contract because he has less than four years of experience in the league. If Jones proves to be a reliable rotational player, then a conversion to a standard deal would be realistic. The team is in desperate need of a decent backup center.
Jones has stayed away from social media drama since his past shenanigans. The Heat are a strict, hardworking franchise and wouldn't tolerate such nonsense. On the other hand, they're one of the best at turning high-character players into impactful and professional ones.
A bet on Jones would be a low-risk, high-reward situation for the Heat as they'd have all the leverage on contract conversations.
"A roster featuring Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, Miami could use Jones as a high-upside bench player who can contribute defensively and grow under Erik Spoelstra," Murrows wrote.
Several other teams have shown interest, but the Heat would be the best destination for Jones to revamp his basketball career.
