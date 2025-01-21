Miami Heat Legend Shares Ideal Destination for Jimmy Butler Trade
The expectation is if the Miami Heat trade embattled forward Jimmy Butler, they’ll partner him with Phoenix Suns superstars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.
NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks Butler will fit best with a future Hall of Famer. Durant isn’t the one O’Neal has in mind, though.
Instead, how does a partnership between Butler and Stephen Curry sound?
“I like [Butler] at Golden State,” O’Neal explained on The Big Podcast, “because when he was at Miami, he used to drive me crazy. [He’d] go all the way to the lane and kick it out for a three.
“I’m like, ‘Bro, lay the g--damn ball up!” O’Neal continued. “That would work in Golden State because of the system they play.”
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania linked Butler to the Suns, Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, and Houston Rockets last month. The Heat announced Jan. 3 they’re open to listening to trade offers, one day after Butler requested a trade.
There have been no recent credible reports the Warriors will pursue Butler ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.
The Warriors entered play Tuesday at 21-21, good enough for 11th place in the Western Conference. Golden State would miss the Play-In Tournament if the season ended today.
We’ll see if that reality alone incentivizes the Warriors to add Butler in the coming weeks.
LOVE MOCKS DUNCAN ROBINSON
Miami Heat veteran big man Kevin Love spent recent weeks poking fun at teammate Jimmy Butler amid the latter’s team-mandated suspension.
With Butler back on the court, Love is turning his comedy skills elsewhere—and focusing his sights on another teammate.
Love shared a childhood photo of Heat guard Duncan Robinson on Monday, one day after Robinson tallied 21 points in a blowout win over the Spurs. Robinson added five rebounds, two assists, and drilled five of his seven three-point tries.
“The pride of New Hampshire — Duncan McBryde Robinson,” Love wrote, adding, “803 Stand Up!!!”
The post includes two photos of Robinson dunking on Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama and one of Robinson with a black eye.
If that wasn’t enough, Love added Nas’ “Make You Look” as the song of choice.
JOEL ANTHONY BECOMES OWNER
Like some former teammates, longtime Miami Heat center Joel Anthony transitioned from player to coach in retirement.
Now, Anthony is carving his own path in the Great White North.
Anthony officially became a co-owner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s Montréal Alliance on Monday. The Canadian native has served as the team’s general manager since 2021.
“My journey, from Montreal gyms to the NBA, has shown me how critical it is to have a solid foundation to grow basketball,” Anthony said. “Today, with this ownership group deeply committed to the city and the sport, we have an opportunity to build something lasting for Montreal.”
Anthony averaged 2.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 382 games (110 starts) with the Heat from 2007 through 2014. He was a key backup on the Big Three-era teams and started 51 of 66 games during the lockout-impacted 2011-12 campaign.
MIAMI HEAT ON SI’S JIMMY BUTLER COVERAGE
Did Jimmy Butler Just Fire Another Shot at Erik Spoelstra, Heat Management?
NBA Insider Condemns ‘Hard to Deal With’ Jimmy Butler Ahead of Trade Deadline
Miami Heat Fans Still Debating Jimmy Butler’s Legacy
17-Year NBA Vet Backs Dwyane Wade’s Bold Pat Riley Comments
MORE HEAT NEWS
Heat’s Kel’el Ware Still Faces Tough Road to Rookie of the Year Despite Hot Streak
Miami Artist Kyle Holbrook Celebrates Dwyane Wade’s Birthday With 60-Foot Murals
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.