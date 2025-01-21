NBA Insider Condemns ‘Hard to Deal With’ Jimmy Butler Ahead of Trade Deadline
NBA insider Tim Bontemps has spent plenty of his time lately reporting on the Jimmy Butler-Miami Heat saga.
By the sound of things, Bontemps and the Heat organization are in agreement. Not necessarily about Butler’s future in Miami, but the nonstop drama that’s enveloped a 21-20 Heat team.
“The Heat are tired of this situation,” Bontemps said on Monday’s episode of The Hoop Collective. “I mean, I’m tired of it. … Everyone is tired of it. They would like it to be over.”
Colleague Tim McMahon called the situation “eye-roll inducing” and criticized Butler for “making life difficult on everybody.” The six-time All-Star returned to the court Friday after serving a seven-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.
Butler requested a trade Jan. 2 and has been linked to the Phoenix Suns over the last month. However, there have been no credible reports of movement ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.
“The problem is, there isn’t a market for Jimmy Butler, and part of that is because Butler is a huge pain to deal with,” Bontemps argued.
“So if Jimmy Butler decides to play ball for three weeks,” Bontemps continued, “I think it would help him greatly in his desire to get what he wants.”
Does Bontemps expect a trade to happen?
“No, I do not,” Bontemps said.
Bontemps is the latest ESPN analyst to criticize Butler publicly. Longtime Warriors general manager Bob Myers recently said part of employing Butler means dealing with drama.
LOVE MOCKS DUNCAN ROBINSON
Miami Heat veteran big man Kevin Love spent recent weeks poking fun at teammate Jimmy Butler amid the latter’s team-mandated suspension.
With Butler back on the court, Love is turning his comedy skills elsewhere—and focusing his sights on another teammate.
Love shared a childhood photo of Heat guard Duncan Robinson on Monday, one day after Robinson tallied 21 points in a blowout win over the Spurs. Robinson added five rebounds, two assists, and drilled five of his seven three-point tries.
“The pride of New Hampshire — Duncan McBryde Robinson,” Love wrote, adding, “803 Stand Up!!!”
The post includes two photos of Robinson dunking on Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama and one of Robinson with a black eye.
If that wasn’t enough, Love added Nas’ “Make You Look” as the song of choice.
JOEL ANTHONY BECOMES OWNER
Like some former teammates, longtime Miami Heat center Joel Anthony transitioned from player to coach in retirement.
Now, Anthony is carving his own path in the Great White North.
Anthony officially became a co-owner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s Montréal Alliance on Monday. The Canadian native has served as the team’s general manager since 2021.
“My journey, from Montreal gyms to the NBA, has shown me how critical it is to have a solid foundation to grow basketball,” Anthony said. “Today, with this ownership group deeply committed to the city and the sport, we have an opportunity to build something lasting for Montreal.”
Anthony averaged 2.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 382 games (110 starts) with the Heat from 2007 through 2014. He was a key backup on the Big Three-era teams and started 51 of 66 games during the lockout-impacted 2011-12 campaign.
