Miami Heat Named in Conor McGregor Alleged Assault Lawsuit
The Miami Heat are named as defendants in a lawsuit against MMA fighter Conor McGregor.
An anonymous woman filed a lawsuit Tuesday night accusing McGregor of sexually assaulting her at a Heat game in 2023. The Heat are named as defendants for allegedly overserving McGregor alcohol.
The lawsuit also lists Basketball Properties LLC, which operates the Kayesa Center, as a defendant. The lawsuit accuses McGregor of battery and the Kayesa Center of gross negligence.
“The special treatment of [McGregor] by allowing him to pour his own alcoholic drinks as well as the failure to cut [McGregor]’s access to alcoholic beverages off after he was overserved demonstrates a conscious disregard for the safety patrons similarly situated to and including [the plaintiff],” the lawsuit says, according to Front Office Sports.
McGregor attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 9, 2023. While there to promote a pain relief spray, McGregor knocked out Heat mascot Burnie during a third-quarter stoppage.
The lawsuit alleges Kayesa Center staffers continued serving McGregor alcohol after the incident. McGregor allegedly attempted to sexually assault the plaintiff in an arena bathroom.
Neither the Heat nor Basketball Properties LLC had commented on the lawsuit at publication.
BUTLER STILL WANTS TRADE
Suspended Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler apparently still hopes for a trade ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Tuesday that Butler reiterated his trade demand in a face-to-face meeting with Heat president Pat Riley last week.
According to Charania, Butler said he will not sign a new deal this offseason. Butler can hit unrestricted free agency if he declines his $52 million player option.
Sources told Charania that Butler intends to use the player option as a “trade maneuver.”
Butler is nearing the end of a seven-game suspension. Charania reported Heat officials will meet later this week to “discuss the best route” with Butler.
Butler can return to the lineup Friday against the Denver Nuggets. The 35-year-old Butler averages 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists.
LOWRY REPORTEDLY ‘FATIGUED’ BY BUTLER
Don’t feel bad if the Butler-Heat trade saga has worn you out in recent weeks.
At least one former Heat player might share your opinion.
NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Monday that ex-Heat guard Kyle Lowry became frustrated spending two-plus seasons playing with Butler.
“Sources say even Lowry, who remains as close away from the court as anyone to Butler, gradually grew fatigued by his teammate’s headstrong tendencies on the floor,” Fischer wrote.
Fischer said Lowry, now with the 76ers, declined to comment.
