Miami Heat Nikola Jovic Ready To Start Busy Offseason With New Challenge
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic is on a mission this summer as Team Serbia strives for gold in Eurobasket. Last season wasn't the best for the international prospect; he only appeared in 46 games, averaged 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and shot 45.6 percent from the field, all new career highs, also 37.1 percent from three-point range. Injuries played a factor, specifically a broken hand, which kept him sidelined for nearly two whole months.
Jovic's role on the Heat has seen ups and downs, but continues to remain professional and stays ready when called upon. After their season ended against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a first-round sweep, the third-year European continued to put in work.
"I've literally been training since May 5, only took a seven-day break," Jovic said to EuroHoops. "I'm already ready."
Jovic expressed his excitement to represent Serbia in the international tournament after a rough Olympics last year in Paris, France. He suffered an ankle injury and faced serious limitations.
"I always feel the excitement. I truly live for these competitions," he said. "That's the pinnacle of any player's career - playing in major tournaments for your national team, whether it's the European Championship, the World Cup, or the Olympics."
Serbia has yet to announce its final roster, but Jovic is more than likely to be officially named. It will be an excellent opportunity for him to improve on his overall game. The 22-year-old knows the risks that come with playing international competition during the summer, but finds similarities among a franchise legend.
"To my great fortune - I'm part of the Miami team that had Goran Dragic," Jovic said. "They say he always came back better from international tournaments. It's an honor and a pleasure for them to let me play for Serbia."
This experience could be the beginning of Jovic's breakout year. He's shown flashes of his talents and capabilities, but hasn't gotten a complete opportunity yet. The United Kingdom native will enter the final year of a rookie-scaled contract, so this can be a make-or-break season come October.
More Miami Heat News
Local Radio Host Thinks Miami Heat Nikola Jovic Is Answer To Losing Slump
Ochocinco Guarantees Miami Heat Victory Against Cleveland Cavaliers
Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic Adds New Commitment To Summer Schedule
Miami Heat Fans Left Speechless At Season-Ending Blowout To Cleveland Cavaliers