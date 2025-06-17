NBA Executive Makes Abrupt Notion Regarding Kevin Durant’s Current Value
While Kevin Durant may continue to produce dominant statistical performances, many are beginning to doubt whether he can still lead teams to victory following the disastrous Phoenix Suns season.
On First Things First, Chris Broussard reacts to a report by an Eastern Conference executive claiming the Suns are asking for too much in return for Durant and questions whether his name is much more relevant than his current output would suggest.
“But at this point, soon to be 37 years old, don’t be fooled by the numbers,” Broussard said. “He is not impacting games anywhere remotely close to like he used to. For Kevin Durant not to make the Play-In with Devin Booker, and some of this is on Booker too, but smack dab in the middle of his prime, averaging 26 and seven, and Bradley Beal played 53 games and gives you 17 points a night. Tyus Jones was effective in Memphis. Royce O’Neal has been effective in places.”
“Obviously, the roster construction is kind of bad, but still, you couldn’t even get your team into the Play-In,” Broussard continued. “Two years ago, they got swept unceremoniously by a young, immature Minnesota team. So the notion that Kevin Durant is what he was years ago and is gonna come in there and lead your team to a championship, is just not the case.”
Durant finished the season averaging 26.6 points, six rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 52.7 percent shooting and 43 percent from three-point range. Playing at an elite individual level in the past meant Durant led his team to at least the playoffs. Now, even getting traded to the Miami Heat without giving up much of their core players may not lead them back into contention as one of the top teams in the East.
