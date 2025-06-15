Miami Heat’s Most Enticing Asset Has Them Among Top Favorites To Land Kevin Durant
Experts expect the Kevin Durant trade saga to end soon, and the Miami Heat enters the final stretch as one of the top two teams most likely to pursue him.
Most teams with a better overall package to offer for Kevin Durant than the Heat or the Minnesota Timberwolves may remain hesitant to trade their best future assets for a 37-year-old who may be a one-year rental as a last-chance option to compete for a title.
Due to the Phoenix Suns' preference to close a deal soon, the Heat remains one of their better options. The Timberwolves are a second-apron team needing to wait until July 1st to gather salaries. According to Jake Fischer, Heat’s Kel’el Ware is one of the best assets the Suns can receive and may be the difference in landing Durant soon.
“Sources say Miami is in legitimate pursuit of Durant again - just as it chased him at the February trade deadline,” Fischer said. “The Heat’s offer, in the end, could even prove to be most enticing from the Suns’ perspective.
“Miami’s ultimate willingness to surrender Kel’el Ware, given the Suns’ noted hole at center, could be the true swing factor in the Heat’s Durant pursuit,” Fischer continued.
Should the Heat offer Ware, they may be able to acquire Durant without giving up All-Stars Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. They would have found a replacement for Jimmy Butler as their new primary offensive option.
