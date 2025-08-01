Miami Heat Roster Get Reality Check With Latest Top 10 List
The Western Conference is known as the tougher conference in the NBA because of all the talent, star power, and great teams. However, the Eastern Conference isn't extremely weak, as they have star-level players and legitimate championship-contending teams. NBA.com recently ranked the best players in the East heading into next season and excluded a couple of notable names.
Heat All-Stars Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro were completely left out. The team itself does not look good to compete for a championship, but this list is strictly focused on players. Both can make the case to crack it ahead of some players already listed.
Adebayo is among the best bigs, not just in the East, but in the entire association. He's been the anchor of the Heat's defense since being drafted in 2017 and has grown as a consistent scorer, averaging over 15 points per game in the last six years. The three-time All-Star has finished top 10 in Defensive Player of the Year voting, and arguably should have won at least two. Also, he's never played in fewer than 50 games in a season.
Adebayo has a case to crack the list over Joel Embiid, Evan Mobley, and Karl-Anthony Towns. He's endured more responsibilities and proven to be more durable than all of them.
Herro would have a tougher time cracking the list, but could challenge Cade Cunningham and Trae Young. Both averaged more points per game, yet the former Sixth Man of the Year was more efficient from the field and three-point range. Last season was Herro's first true experience as the go-to player for the Heat and he lived up to the task on a nightly basis.
Both Herro and Adebayo are fantastic players and probably would earn more respect if they were part of different organizations. However, the Heat will remain competitive and function within their "Heat Culture" way to prepare for next season.
