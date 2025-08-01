Miami Heat Roster Get Reality Check With Latest Top 10 List

Not a single Heat player cracked https://t.co/etXF7qRaM8’s top 10 players in the East:

1. Giannis

2. Brunson

3. Donovan Mitchell

4. Banchero

5. Cade

6. Embiid

7. Mobley

8. Jaylen Brown

9. KAT

10. Trae



Disrespect or fair? pic.twitter.com/fR4MhmgBM9