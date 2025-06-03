Asking Price For Potential Heat Target Kevin Durant Has "Gradually Lowered"
We are now just a couple of weeks away from the the NBA offseason tipping off. As most of the league and its fans know, 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are barreling toward a breakup after three seasons and just one playoff series win together.
Kelly Iko, Houston Rockets reporter for The Athletic, added some more information into the mix on Tuesday.
"Phoenix is aggressive in pursuit of trading Kevin Durant and regaining full control of their draft capital starting with the No. 10 pick in next month’s draft, team sources said. Since the conclusion of the season, Houston has fielded several calls from Phoenix, who have since gradually lowered their asking price for Durant," Iko said. "There is a price where the Rockets would be interested, but with a fear of breaking up their roster for a 36-year-old coming off injury, doubt remains over a deal materializing."
The Miami Heat have consistently been one of the teams reported to have mutual interest with the two-time Finals MVP. Before this season's trade deadline, the Suns stunned Durant and the basketball world when it became clear they were dangling him to other teams, namely the Heat and Golden State Warriors.
At the time, a potential Durant trade for the Heat would have revolved around Jimmy Butler and Josh Richardson. The Suns reportedly asked for more.
If the Suns' asking price for Durant, who has just one year left on his contract, is lower than expected the Heat could offer Andrew Wiggins, Duncan Robinson and Kel'el Ware.
The Heat's willingness to offer Ware remains questionable. Ware made the All-Rookie Second Team despite not playing for the first half of the season. The Suns' priorities this summer reportedly are finding a coach and adding another big man.