Miami Heat Select Son Of NBA Dunk Legend In Latest Mock Draft
The Miami Heat are on a two-game winning streak after defeating the Golden State Warriors Tuesday.
However, with the team's well-below .500 record, it may be time to look towards the draft. The Heat are projected to hold two first-round draft picks. One of them is from the blockbuster Jimmy Butler deal via the Warriors. The other is a lottery-protected pick that could go to the Oklahoma City Thunder but as of today, it looks likely the Heat will hold onto that pick.
At No. 8, Bleacher Report predicts the Heat select Michigan State Spartans guard Jase Richardson. Richardson, the son of former NBA veteran Jason Richardson, has helped lead the Spartans to a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
"It's also become clearer by the month that he offers more creativity than the early numbers suggest," the article wrote. "While he's been incredibly efficient off the ball, he's also been one of the nation's most efficient ball-screen scorers thanks to his feel on drives, elite finishing and 49.1 percent pull-up shooting.
At No. 21 with the Warriors pick, the Heat are projected to select Colorado State Rams forward Nique Clifford. Clifford led the Rams to an appearance in the Round of 32 after an upset over No. 5 seed Memphis before losing a heartbreaker to No. 4 seed Maryland.
"Clifford had come off as a prospect to watch this season based on his ability to play a Swiss Army knife role by finishing plays, passing, defending different spots and making enough open threes," the article wrote. "But he quickly turned into a top-option skill player who can get his own shot or serve as the offense's playmaker."
Both players will presumably enter the draft this summer. Richardson, 19, has played well enough to become a lottery pick. Clifford, 23, has been a college star since 2020. Both players could become integral pieces to a Miami Heat rotation.
TENSIONS BETWEEN BUTLER AND RILEY
Jimmy Butler's highly anticipated return to Miami comes with a lot of questions.
Butler's tenure in Miami ended on a rather sour note after his highly publicized trade request. He was traded to the Golden State Warriors at the trade deadline. Tonight marks his first game back at Kaseya Center since Jan. 21 while he was a member of the Miami Heat. After comments stating he no longer enjoyed playing for Miami, Butler was indefinitely suspended prior to being traded.
On TNT's pregame show, host Taylor Rooks shared her pre-game conversation with Butler.
"I have nothing to say to Pat [Riley]. And Pat better have nothing to say to me," Butler told Rooks.
Last summer, Heat president Pat Riley denied a contract extension for Butler, leading to a falling out between the two. Butler's age made it difficult for Riley and the Heat to commit to more seasons. Butler has a player option this summer but all signs pointed to him declining that option and entering free agency if not moved prior to the deadline.
Before Butler was traded, Riley reportedly pleaded with Butler to stay and hopefully change his perspective. However, when that alleged meeting concluded, Butler was more confident than ever that he needed a change of scenery.
Butler joined the Heat in 2019 through a sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. Throughout his tenure, Butler made two All-Star appearances, one All-NBA Second Team and two All-NBA Third Team appearances. Even though his final season ended on a sour note, he should be remembered as one of the Heat's all-time greats.
WADE SUPPORTS WNBA
Dwyane Wade is still connected to the game of basketball even after retirement.
The three-time champion with the Miami Heat is vocal about the happenings in the NBA. He even purchased a minority ownership stake in the Utah Jazz franchise in 2021.
A recent business endeavor of Wade's has been as a member of the ownership of the WNBA's Chicago Sky. In July 2023, he joined the Sky as a minority stakeholder. As the WNBA is headed toward a new CBA agreement, Wade shared his support for the league's players on his podcast.
"And when you see this and you see the development and opportunity to be here, you know why the pressure is on the WNBA,” Wade said. “Not for anything more. So than ‘you have to treat me like this. You have to treat me like this. I ain’t going backwards’.
Angel Reese, the leading scorer of the Chicago Sky also voiced her excitement for the new CBA agreement as rival women's basketball league Unrivaled made significant strides this season in TV viewership.
"And so when you talk about CBA coming up, these are things now that they’ve seen the other side that they get to go in and they get to put their feet down and be like, hey, we not rolling,” Wade later added. “They deserve it.”
As negotiating for the new CBA agreement is set to begin soon, Wade's comments could help spark a new era of WNBA basketball. In the NBA, players hold more power than ever. The WNBA could be a league similar where players have more power as well.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
