Miami Heat Target Jared McCain Gives Fans A Preview Of His Draft Night Suit
Former Duke guard Jared McCain lives in the social media generation.
In the past, fans had to wait until the NBA draft to see what their favorite players would wear on stage once their names were called. Now, everything is about getting much self-promotion as possible.
It's why McCain gave his audience a sneak peak of his outfit in a video he posted on TikTok earlier in the day. You can watch the video below.
McCain is well-schooled in the social media game. It was a big part of his popularity while playing in college. He has 2.8 million followers on TikTok. That's more than twice the amount Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has on X, but he does have 9.9 million on Instagram.
Heat fans should start getting familiar with McCain because he could be the newest player they root for at Kaseya Center this season. He is the prospect who the Heat are mostly linked with in mock drafts.
And for good reason.
McCain is a perfect fit for the Heat. They need more shooting to help free space for Butler and center Bam Adebayo. Last year McCain averaged 14.3 points and 1.9 assists while connecting on 41.4 percent of his three-point shots. The 6-foot-2 combo guard looks like one of the best shooters in this class, but he’s not a one-skill specialist.
He can also get to the rim when needed and is a better defender than advertised.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com