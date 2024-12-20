Miami Heat Veteran Emphatically Endorses Teammate for All-Star Game
Any basketball fan can make the case Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro deserves All-Star honors.
We wish them luck in creating a better endorsement than Terry Rozier.
The Miami Heat social media team released a snippet of a video Thursday evening asking players to make a case for one teammate to make the All-Star Game. The brief clip featured Rozier pounding his fist and replying, “That’s easy.”
“Cold-ass white boy,” Rozier said, briefly going off camera before returning. “Tyler Herro.”
You can feel however you want about Rozier, especially after his struggles earlier this season. We feel two things are nonetheless true.
First off, the endorsement itself is awesome. The NBA All-Star Game (and all-star games in general) may not have the same relevancy, excitement, or format of decades ago, but it’s always nice to see players creatively stump for their teammates.
Rozier certainly went the extra length to ensure voters know to support Herro.
More importantly, Herro is well on pace to earn his first All-Star selection. He averages 24.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists.
Herro’s 47.6 shooting percentage is easily a career-high, and he’s played in all 24 games. It’s not hard to imagine where the Heat would be without Herro’s stellar performances at point guard.
NBA All-Star Game voting runs through Jan. 20. If you’re on the fence about voting for Herro, just keep Rozier in mind.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.