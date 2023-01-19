Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 18: Dejounte Murray's 30 Points Leads Atlanta Hawks Past Dallas Mavericks

Dejounte Murray had 30 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 130-122 victory Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks.

Murray was the star in a game that included All-Stars Luka Doncic and Trae Young. Doncic finished with 30 points while Young had 18 points and 12 assists, his 20th double-double this season.

NEXT MAVERICKS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Jan. 20 in Dallas

NEXT HAWKS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Mar. 4 at Miami

OTHER NOTES:

-Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points to lead the Washington Wizards to a 116-105 win against the New York Knicks. He also had 13 rebounds, his second straight double-double. Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points while Bradley Beal had 18 in his return from a hamstring injury. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 32 points while RJ Barrett had 21.

NEXT WIZARDS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Apr. 7 in Washington

NEXT KNICKS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Feb. 2 in New York

-Terry Rozier scored 26 points in the Charlotte Hornets' 122-117 victory Houston Rockets. Mark Williams led all reserves with 17 points, six rebounds, and five blocks. LaMelo Ball, who had 13 points, injured his left ankle again.

“I can walk and everything, so I'll just take it day by day and see what it is,” he said.

Jalen Green tied his career-high with 41 points for the Knicks while Alperen Sengun had 24 points and 12 rebounds.

NEXT HORNETS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Jan. 29 in Charlotte

NEXT ROCKETS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Feb. 10 at Miami

-Desmond Bane scored 25 points and Steven Adams’ late tip-in lifted the Memphis Grizzlies a 115-114 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Grizzlies have won 11 straight games, tying their franchise-best from last season.

“(Adams) has been doing what he’s been doing all season, manning the boards,” said Grizzlies guard Ja Morant said, who finished with 24 points. “He got us the win.”

Santi Aldama had 16 points off the bench while Jaren Jackson had 15. Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 24 points and a season-high 14 assists while Caris LeVert had 23 points.

NEXT GRIZZLIES GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Mar. 15 at Miami

NEXT CAVALIERS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Jan. 31 in Cleveland

-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 126-106 victory against the Indiana Pacers. Isaiah Joe also had 23 points off the bench while Luguentz Dort had 22 points and 11 rebounds. Rookie Andrew Nembhard led the Pacers with 18 points while Bennedict Mathurin had 13.

NEXT PACERS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Feb. 8 at Miami

