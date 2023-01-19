Miami Heat Provide A Glimpse Of What Could Be With Full Lineup

The Heat's starting lineup was together for 15th time this season in Wednesday victory against New Orleans Pelicans

Now, this was the real Miami Heat.

On Wednesday, the Heat had their opening day lineup for just the 15th time this season. It didn't disappoint, either.

The Heat made easy work of the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans were playing without three key players, including Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, but the victory was still a step in the right direction for the Heat.

"I just want to see it through," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "I'm as curious as anybody. I think we owe it to that group to give them an opportunity to gain some continuity. Tonight, they set the tone for the game on both ends of the court. Like I said, at the point of attack we were very good. We had a presence to us. We were physical. We were active."

The Heat welcomed back guard Kyle Lowry, who missed the past four games with a knee injury. He finished with seven points, eight rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes.

The Heat getting healthy just before the NBA All-Star break should make for an interesting second half of the season.

"It should be," Butler said. "I think we're a very good team whenever we're healthy. That's just part of the game, that's just part of the league. As long as everybody is comfortable ... we're a really good basketball team."

