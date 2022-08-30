Skip to main content

Miami Heat Target Donovan Mitchell Removes The Utah Jazz from His Social Media Bios

Mitchell’s trade rumors only intensified after he removed any sign that he was on the Jazz.

Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has been in several trade rumors this offseason. 

It looked like Mitchell was likely going to stay in Utah, but his latest act has shaken things up.

Mitchell removed the Jazz from his biographies on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

This action has major implications for the Miami Heat.

The two main teams in the front running for Mitchell have been the Heat and the New York Knicks. The Heat were the favorite at first with the various connections between Mitchell and Miami. The New York Knicks took over because of the trade assets.

That was before the Knicks signed forward R.J. Barrett to a four-year, $120 million extension Monday. Because Barrett was a rumored piece in a proposed trade for Mitchell, this complicates the Knicks’ chances.

This re-inserts the Heat into the conversation after previously putting the rumors to rest. While it is still far fetched, Miami has more connections with Mitchell than any team besides the Knicks.

Mitchell has been seen practicing with Bam Adebayo and taking pictures with Jimmy Butler. Heat legend Dwyane Wade said he would want to see Mitchell in a Heat jersey next season. Rapper Fat Joe, who is close friends with Mitchell, even stated his preferred destination was Miami.

With all this in mind, Heat fans are hoping these signs are a part of Mitchell’s plan to come to Miami.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

