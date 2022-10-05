Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Loses The Dreads

In a preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler showed up without the braids he had in the offseason.

To some, it came as a surprise but this might have been Butler’s plan the whole time. During the Heat's media day last week, he discussed his new look.

"I really don't know," Butler said. "I haven't even thought about it. I'm just messing with stuff." "It's still up for debate if I'm going to keep my hair like this,“ he continued. He also admits his motive for the random hairstyle. “I’m just messing with stuff to make the internet mad. That was my goal this summer and it worked.”

So spectators have even thought the six-time All-Star had extensions.

“I don’t have any extensions,” Butler said. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. I’m trying out a lot of new looks. Ya’ll like my baby-face assassin look? It’s kinda cute isn’t it? I really don’t know. I ain’t even thought about it. I’m just messing with stuff to make the internet mad. That was my goal this summer, and it worked.”

It wasn’t just the top hair Butler decided to change up in the offseason. He also shaved his beard off, which a lot of people failed to notice.

Throughout his career, Butler has been known for his different hairstyles and even rocking on-court accessories such as headbands.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson