Report: Dwyane Wade To Leave TNT Broadcast

Former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade's tenure at TNT is apparently over.

According to a report in the New York Post, Wade and the network have parted ways. Wade had spent the past three seasons in the booth after retiring in 2019.

The report stated both parties left on good terms.

Wade worked alongside Adam Lefko, Shaquille O'Neal and Candace Parker on the Tuesday night games. Wade, 40, is considered the greatest player in Heat history. He is the franchise's leader in points and led the organization to three NBA championships. He was Finals MVP in 2006, just his third season in the league.

Wade is expected to headline the 2023 class for the Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame. He is set to become the fourth Heat-affiliated player to earn the honor, joining Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Bosh and Tim Hardaway. Last week Hardaway was inducted.

The Heat are set to open training camp later this month.

