NBA Champion Joins Miami Heat Fans In Scorching Pat Riley
It's closing in on the third day of NBA free agency.
And yet, the Miami Heat still haven't made any additions to their team. The team was encouraged to be active in free agency after missing out on superstar Kevin Durant, but they have remained stagnant thus far for what feels like the seventh consecutive offseason.
NBA champion Jeff Teague called out Heat president Pat Riley for his previous comments about moving in a different direction than in previous years.
"You know what’s so funny? What did Pat [Riley] say at end of the year? 'This won’t be the same team as last year.' Yeah it will," Teague said on the Club 520 podcast. "Matter of fact, you're right, it won’t. You let Duncan go, and got a little worse. Unless they know they're about to get Bradley Beal. Or something, sh*t.”
Heat fans probably stood up and applauded Teague watching this clip, as they've expressed frustration with the inactivity thus far. Several consecutive summers held promise for South Florida as a championship contender, but the fan base was left with nothing in the end. Every season, Miami either remained a borderline playoff team or relied on Jimmy Butler to carry them to playoff glory.
The team still has time to improve its roster and make moves. The Heat have been linked to league stars like Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, and even Giannis Antetokounmpo. They've also been linked to Golden State Warriors champion Jonathan Kuminga, another piece that can elevate them to playoff contention.
However, given their offseason history over the past half-decade, many fans aren't even entertaining the idea of roster changes anytime soon.
