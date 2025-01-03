Inside The Heat

NBA Insider Explains How Jimmy Butler and Pat Riley’s Relationship Fell Apart

Jake Elman

Jan 2, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) gets ready for pregame warm-ups before the start of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

The crumbling relationship between Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler and team president Pat Riley has been a long time coming.

And, like with many partnerships that fall apart in the end, one side thought the other wasn’t doing their part.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania discussed Butler and Riley’s relationship on Friday’s episode of First Take. Charania reported late Thursday that Butler, the subject of nonstop trade rumors for weeks, requested the Heat deal him. 

Charania said Butler and Riley initially had a “strong” relationship when the All-Star forward joined the Heat in 2019. So, what went wrong?

“For the last three summers, Jimmy Butler has urged the Heat … to elevate the roster, improve the roster, [and] bring in another star around him,” Charania said. “And the Heat have not done so.”

The tipping point, Charania said, may have come in 2023. Butler dominated opponents in that year's postseason, averaging 26.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.8 steals, and shooting 46.8 percent.

The seventh-seeded Heat knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, and reigning champion Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. However, the Heat’s title journey ended with a five-game finals loss to the Denver Nuggets. 

“They go down the Murderer’s Row of teams that year, and [Butler] lifts them to the NBA Finals, on the doorstep,” Charania said, “and what do the Celtics do? They lost to them in the conference finals. 

“They went out and got Jrue Holiday [and] Kristaps Porzingis,” Charania continued. “The Heat didn’t get anyone.”

Miami acquired Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier last January. However, the Heat demoted Rozier to the bench earlier this season following an underwhelming offensive start. 

Barring a miracle, we don't think any trade will mend the relationship between Butler and Riley anytime soon.

Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.

