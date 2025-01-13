NBA Insider Makes Shocking Jimmy Butler Accusation Ahead of Heat Star’s Return
The Miami Heat cited conduct detrimental to the team when they suspended All-Star forward Jimmy Butler earlier this month.
With Butler expected to rejoin the Heat when his suspension ends Friday, we’re learning what he may have done to offend Heat president Pat Riley and upper management.
NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Monday that Butler had “multiple instances” of skipping the Heat’s morning shootarounds. Fischer also shared, via sources, that Butler requested to fly on private jets rather than the Heat’s charter plane.
Neither Butler nor the Heat had addressed the accusation as of publication.
The NBPA intends to file a grievance against the Heat for the seven-game suspension; the union called it “excessive and inappropriate” earlier this month. Specifically, the NBPA’s grievance hopes to recoup the $2.35 million (over $346,000 per game) Butler will reportedly lose during his unpaid seven-game suspension.
Former Heat great Tim Hardaway recently said the organization has proof the action was warranted. Hardaway revealed the news during an interview Saturday with SiriusXM NBA Radio.
“Pat’s got a 10-page letter to the Player’s Association,” Hardaway said. “And he’s going to have film showing him why he suspended this man before that even happened.”
HEAT PLAYERS SUPPORT L.A.
Several Miami Heat players, including those with extensive California ties, publicly supported Los Angeles on Monday as wildfires ravaged the area.
The Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst fires have burned nearly 40,000 acres in Los Angeles County as of Monday afternoon. At least 24 people have died, and another 23 are missing.
Heat guard Josh Christopher, a Carson native, grew up riding the Pacific Coast Highway and admiring the nearby houses.
“To see them all burned down is awful,” Christopher said Monday. “I send condolences to all the people who’ve lost ones, those that have lost their houses; I feel for them.”
Christopher said his grandmother lives in Los Angeles and is safe.
“It’s just important that we hug our loved ones because you never know,” Christopher said.
Veteran big man Kevin Love called the fires “tough to put into words.” Love grew up in Santa Monica and played collegiately at UCLA.
“We just pray for those people,” Love said. “Try to help out wherever we can, provide resources … Everything’s hurting for everyone.”
Jaime Jaquez Jr. called the fires “frustrating” and thanked the firefighters.
Christopher wants to try focusing on the positives where he can.
“It’s good to see L.A. come together and just to show love and be there to support and help,” Christopher explained, “and that’s what this is all about at the end of the day.
“When things get hard, just have each other’s backs, and that’s what L.A.’s always been about,” Christopher added.
JOVIĆ FINDING SHOOTING STROKE
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jović has found his shooting stroke at the perfect time.
Jović tallied a season-high 21 points on eight of 12 shooting Saturday night. He added eight rebounds, five assists, a steal, and a block in Miami’s third straight win.
Jović made four of seven threes off the bench. Miami outscored Portland by 20 points with the third-year forward on the floor.
“We have great players [and] it’s easy to play around them,” Jović told reporters. “As long as you’re in the right spot at the right moment … I feel like we can always play good basketball.”
StatMuse reported Jović is the youngest player in Heat history with such a stat line.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.