Miami Heat Fans Blast Jimmy Butler After Most Recent Suspension
The Miami Heat shockingly (and simultaneously unsurprisingly) suspended forward Jimmy Butler again Monday afternoon.
Hours before Butler was set to return from a two-game suspension, the Heat announced an indefinite banishment for the five-time All-Star. This is Butler’s third suspension this month; the team previously punished him for violating team rules and missing a team flight.
“The suspension is due to a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team, and intentionally withholding services,” the Heat said. “This includes walking out of practice earlier today.”
Most of the Heat subreddit responded profanely, cursing Butler and his recent behavior. Others backed Heat president Pat Riley, who himself has been criticized in recent weeks.
“Good job Jimmy,” user floridamanishim wrote. “All you had to do was prove Pat wrong, show up to play, and you could’ve gotten your bag.
“Instead you did the complete opposite and only proved him right to NOT give you an extension.”
Butler reportedly walked out of practice after learning he’d come off the bench. Instead, the Heat intended on starting Haywood Highsmith at forward.
“Does Jimmy think its not clear to literally everyone that he’s not giving 100% effort [right now]?” Seeyounextbearimy commented. “Why would Spo start him if he’s a huge distraction both on and off the court?
Added Head_Ad2359: “Jimmy got benched for giving less than optimal effort and for being a distraction so what does he do, he becomes more of a distraction. If he was working any other job he would be fired for insubordination.”
Another user, pmurt007, called Butler’s logic “so backwards.”
“All he has to do is suck it up and play harder and not miss as many regular season games and Riley probably would’ve worked with him on the extension and not play hardball,” they commented.
Then, there’s Breadmakesyoufatt, who likely speaks for a large segment of Heat fans.
“I wish to be indefinitely suspended from this drama,” they wrote.
Yes. Us, too.
BUTLER TROLLS HEAT
At least Butler is making fun during his suspension-filled month.
Butler appeared to troll the Heat by posting a video on social media of Tommy Strawn from the 1990s sitcom "Martin." Strawn was known for not having a job in the show.
Here's a look at what Butler posted after being suspended for a third time in a month.
COULD BULLS ENTER BUTLER SWEEPSTAKES?
ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported Monday the Chicago Bulls are “absolutely involved” in trade conversations involving Butler.
There’s a catch, though. Although Butler played for the Bulls from 2011-17, Windhorst said a reunion isn’t on the table.
“Not that Jimmy Butler would end in Chicago,” Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective, “But they would get involved in the trade.”
If the Bulls do get involved, they’d do so as a third team to help make salaries work. Windhorst pitched the idea the Bulls could acquire Suns guard Bradley Beal, who has a no-trade clause and a $53.6 million cap hit next season.
Beal also owns a $57.1 million player option for the 2027 season, the final year of the five-year contract he signed in 2022.
Windhorst acknowledged he can’t see the Bulls doing that deal.
“Maybe it’s never gonna happen, but it’s been discussed,” Windhorst said.
Co-host Tim Bontemps didn’t hide his opinion.
“I hope they don’t because it’d be one of the dumbest trades ever,” Bontemps argued.
MIAMI HEAT ON SI’S JIMMY BUTLER COVERAGE
Former Heat Guard Not Shocked by Ex-Teammate Jimmy Butler’s Trade Drama
Former NBA Champion Explains How Teammates View Jimmy Butler Situation
Championship Coach Backs Erik Spoelstra After Jimmy Butler Suspension
Jimmy Butler’s Agent Disputes NBA Champion’s Viral Accusation, Rips Heat Legend
MORE HEAT NEWS
Report: Heat Still Eying Playoffs Amid Jimmy Butler Trade, Suspension Drama
Miami Heat Fans Mock Proposed Stephen Curry Trade
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.