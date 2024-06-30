NBA Scout Believes Miami Heat Must Make Decision On Tyler Herro's Future
The Miami Heat are in need of a serious acquisition to compete with rising teams in the Eastern Conference.
Guard Tyler Herro remains the Heat's top available trade piece, as a 24-year-old with slight flashes of All-Star potential. An NBA scout shared with Miami Heat on SI's Anthony Pasciolla their in-depth opinion on Herro's future with the team.
"Tyler Herro, they gotta make a decision," said an NBA scout who spoke on the condition of anonymity. "This is one thing I'll always say: I love Heat Culture, but that being said, I guess they, like Tyler, don't love him. After those first couple years, something fell out of love, kind of like Mike Beasley."
If the Heat are no longer in love with Herro as a part of their core, entertaining trades is the sensible next step. Last offseason showed the former Sixth Man of the Year's trade market is shaky, but the scout further explained how a deal could pan out.
"Defensively, he's not awful, I think he's more than adequate. He's a good help defender, a rotational guy," the scout shared. "He's been injured the past three years, so can he stay on the floor anymore is a big question. Here's where the Heat do well. A straight-up trade with the Heat is rare. They always try to get a third team involved, so they want to find somebody else that's undervaluing their talent and steal one of their players."
Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell is rumored to extend his contract, but until the deal is signed, Heat fans will continue to push trade agendas.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE
Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE