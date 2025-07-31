Ex-NBA First-Rounder Makes Bold Proclamation For Draymond Green
While Stephen Curry has played a significant role in the Golden State Warriors’ success over the past decade, Draymond Green has become underrated for his impact on the franchise.
On the WY Network, former Miami Heat veteran Dorell Wright claims Green deserves his flowers because of how integral he’s been for the Warriors offensively and defensively.
“I think people get lost in the sauce with the fact that Draymond Green doesn’t average 20 or 25, but he talks like he does,” Wright said. “But as Chris said he does on the defensive end, he’s one of the best anchors in the league over the last 14 years. He has a lot to do with that success, and I feel like he takes a lot of pressure off Steph, Klay, and Iggy all those years because he took a lot of heat.”
Despite Curry being the best player for the Warriors each of these years, Green’s impact suggests they likely wouldn’t have won all four championships without him. Wright went on to break down how invaluable Green’s versatility has been for their success.
“Yeah, he never averaged 20 points, but the impact he brings on the defensive end, and the way he quarterbacks that team, you know,” Wright continued. “His ability to get Steph and all those guys open threes and shots and just doing the dirty work. It’s kinda hard to say Draymond is not one of the best players in this league.”
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat’s Davion Mitchell Breaks Down The Inclusive “Heat Culture”
Media Personality Reacts To Miami Heat’s Surprising Offseason Grade
Media Personalities Predict Most Ideal Landing Spot For LeBron James