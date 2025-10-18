Bold predictions for the upcoming Miami Heat season
Some bold predictions as the 2025-26 Miami Heat season is set to start next Wednesday:
Tyler Herro once again makes the All-Star team
Tyler Herro had a career year last season and is looking to prove that it is no fluke. Herro is also extension eligible. So, not only is Herro looking to back up his career year, he is also playing to decide how large his next contract will be. Now it is not typically a bold prediction to say that a player that was an All-Star the year before will make the team again, but in this case, there are other factors playing against Herro. First, he is coming into the season hurt and will miss the start of the regular season. Which gives him no wiggle room for a slow start, once he does ultimately return. Second, the Heat added Norman Powell to help with the offensive load. While Powell will help the offense as a whole, Powell will take touches away from Herro and could potentially diminish his stats. On the flip side, the addition of Powell adds a dynamic scorer to go along side Herro and will give the defense another person to focus on. Herro needs to come out firing if he wants to land a huge contract in Miami, and my prediction is Herro will follow it up with an even better season, he might even compete for an All-NBA team.
Nikola Jovic finishes top 3 for MIP
Nikola Jovic has been a hot topic for the Miami Heat and for good reasons. Jovic showed with his national team, Serbia, the strides he has made in his career. Jovic looks poised to take the next step to not only elevate his game but also the Heat as a team. He has been steadily improving every year, but I predict this year he will explode into the year and finish top 3 in the Most Improved Player voting. I would say Jovic has a chance to win the award, but unfortunately the award has consistently been given to young former lottery players that rise up to what they were projected to be. Unfortunately for Heat fans, Jovic does not fit that description. I expect Jovic to be a star for the Heat and become one of their top 4 most reliant players alongside Herro, Powell, and Adebayo. The belief is based in Jovic’s ability to morph his game to whatever the team needs. He can play more of a point guard role or slide over to a “power forward” slot if that’s what the team needs. Even better though, is that his versatility is matched by his continually developing skill and aggressiveness. Jovic is a reliable shooter that will benefit from the attention that Herro, Powell, Adebayo, and even Wiggins will demand. He also excels in transition, and if the rumors are true, the Heat will try to push the pace to get more transition looks. Jovic is primed for a breakout season. We have seen him grow up in front of our eyes this offseason, and it doesn’t look like it is stopping anytime soon.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. bounces back claiming a starting spot
Jaime Jaquez Jr. had a fantastic rookie year but then followed it up with a lackluster sophomore campaign. To be fair to Jaquez Jr. I do feel the need to mention that he was battling a hamstring injury the previous off season, and it appeared to be bothering him throughout the season. Jaquez Jr.’s best trait is his ability to get down hill and force the defense to react, last year it was messy. He would drive but then seem to panic and create trouble for himself. The defenses learned his moves, and he developed no counters to the defense. I am banking on Jaquez Jr. being fully healthy and developing those counters. Those 2 things are all he needs, he has the talent, he has the IQ, he has right mindset, all he needs is to learn counters and be healthy. This preseason Jaquez Jr. has shown he is healthy and has shown he knows how to better manage the defense. He has been under control and there has been 0 panic in his game. I predict that he will finish the year as a starter and be relied on heavily. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is back, and he will make his mark on the Heat.