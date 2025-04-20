Cleveland Cavs Forward Max Strus Putting Familiarity with Miami Heat to Good Use
The Miami Heat's first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers will feature former spark plug Max Strus lining up against them at small forward in the Eastern Conference's top seed's starting five.
Strus, who left Miami in the 2023 offseason after securing a four-year, $63 million payday that the Heat facilitated in a sign-and-trade, played a prominent role in the Heat's NBA Finals run. He now rounds out a lineup featuring four players that have made All-Star appearances and will play a prominent role for the Cavs all postseason, but one of his largest contributions against to open his new team's playoff run has been made even before the ball is tipped to open Game 1.
"He was most vocal in film today and added three or four tidbits, a couple of strategic points on their style of play," Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson said of Strus' contributions during a film session approaching Sunday's Game 1. "He knows the personnel. Gave a couple of things the coaches didn't bring up."
Strus started 41 consecutive playoff games for the Heat over a two-year stretch and became a fan favorite, but hasn't been shy about sharing the tendencies of former teammates turned rivals. An Instagram post delivered back in July of '23 thanked the Heat "for taking a chance on me when nobody else would," but that hasn't stopped him from wanting to take his former team apart these playoffs.
The 29-year-old undrafted DePaul product was tight with Jimmy Butler and became a prominent "Heat Culture" guy during his four seasons in South Florida, going from training camp invitee to fixture on an Eastern Conference champion. He brings toughness and experience to a Cavs squad that is a No. 1 seed for just the fourth time in their history and the first time since LeBron James helped lead them to their only championship in 2015-16.
"Try to play your best game every single night," Strus told reporters of his approach and advice to teammates. "There's going to be ups and downs throughout the playoffs but you can't get carried away. You can't get too high, you can't get too low, just stay even-keeled through it all and just win."
Despite struggling in the NBA Finals loss to the Denver Nuggets, shooting just 23 percent, Strus was coveted throughout the league and wasn't going to get the payday he desired from a Miami, which had bigger financial decisions to make.
The deal that landed him in Cleveland netted a second-round draft pick via the L.A. Lakers for Miami and included forwards Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens heading to the San Antonio Spurs. Strus averaged 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists last season, but his scoring average dipped (9.5) in a postseason that ended at the hands of the Boston Celtics in a 4-1 Eastern Conference semifinal loss.
Strus played just 50 games this past season due to injuries, but shot 38.6 from 3-point range and will be an asset against Miami thanks to his ability to spread the floor, IQ, hustle and positional size. His familiarity with the Heat roster is already being used to Cleveland's advantage.
Tony Mejia is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at tnyce1414@gmail.com