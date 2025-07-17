Heat Could Shockingly Launch Rebuild By Trading Aging All-Star For Top-5 Pick
January and February 2026 have the potential to change the next half decade for the Miami Heat.
The Heat's roster is in limbo as it stands with their three All-Stars, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and Andrew Wiggins, leading the charge. However, Miami is also home to tons of youthful talent, including Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, and Nikola Jovic. Depending on how the team performs in the first half of the 2025-2026 season, the front office could make major changes at the trade deadline.
Could Heat Begin Rebuilding by Trading Andrew Wiggins for a Top-5 Pick?
Let's say the Heat crumble to start the year, it could push team president Pat Riley and company to jumpstart a rebuild. While a trade centered around Adebayo or Herro is possible by that point, it's much more likely the 30-year-old is the first one dealt.
Enter a blockbuster trade proposal with the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons are expected to contend in a weaker Eastern Conference next season, which is why Wiggins could strongly appeal to them by February.
The Heat could trade Wiggins, Jaquez Jr., a 2029 first-round pick (lottery protected), and a 2031 first-round pick (unprotected) to Detroit for Isaiah Stewart and Ron Holland II.
This is a huge gamble by the Heat on the potential of the 20-year-old Holland, who didn't display much in his rookie campaign. The lack of flashes does, however, stem largely from his lack of playing time (15.6 minutes per game). Holland, the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, proved during his time with the G League Ignite he is a freak of nature athlete capable of contributing at a high level on both sides of the ball.
As a quick note, Stewart is included largely to match salaries but is a solid rotational piece who fits the 'Heat Culture' mold.
It's an absurd investment even for a top-five pick, but a deeper glance suggests Miami isn't parting with as much as you'd believe. Wiggins is quite useless to the Heat if they intend on rebuilding, and Jaquez Jr. holds serious potential but wasn't cracking the rotation late last season. Meanwhile, one of the picks is heavily protected, and the other lines up with when Miami should be contending once again.
The Pistons are, of course, seriously competing in the East if they are willing to part with Holland so soon.
With Wiggins gone in this scenario, the Heat could then seek out huge deals involving Adebayo or Herro with a core of Holland and Ware in place.
