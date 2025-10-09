Miami Heat rookie dazzles with skillset In preseason debut
Last night, Miami Heat rookie Kasparas Jakučionis made his debut on an NBA floor. The 20th pick in the draft made a strong first impression, finishing the game with eight points, 10 assists, two steals and a block in 25 minutes. While he was on the court, the Heat outscored the San Antonio Spurs by 16 points, in a game that the Heat lost by five points.
The 19 year-old showed off an array of crisp passes, including a two-handed one that he whipped behind his head. Outside of the flashy passes, however, Jakučionis was flat-out just making the right reads, nailing passing windows and not pounding the ball to get his assists.
Additionally, his perimeter defense continues to be a pleasant surprise. After a solid outing at NBA Summer League on that end, the 6'6" guard built on that with an impressive defensive outing, showing off his 6'8" wingspan with his active hands and active help defense, all while not getting beat off the dribble by opposing guards.
"You see his tenaciousness and just his approach to everything is full speed. He has a kamikaze element to him. Him and Pelle [Larsson] are going to spend a lot of time on the ground but, you know, he's like jet fuel," head coach Erik Spoelstra said after the performance. "He just, immediately you feel like his energy and his speed, and it was great to have him out there. It was fun. It was fun getting those minutes."
"I was extremely impressed. I was really proud of how he played. He's such a hard worker and a great listener," Jaime Jaquez Jr. said after the game. "Great facilitator, he had an outstanding game tonight."
Kel'el Ware, the Heat's second-year player, was the recipient of six of Jakučionis assists and finished with 29 points on the night. He classified the rookie as "more of a pass-first point guard" and said "that's a chemistry that we'll be able to build."