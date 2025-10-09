Asked Erik Spoelstra about the impact Kasparas Jakucionis had right from the jump.



“…He has a kamikaze element to him. Him and Pelle are going to spend a lot of time on the ground. He’s like jet fuel…”



Would add Kel’el Ware “put a lot of it together tonight.” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/qWJBPUOR2F