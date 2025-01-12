Nikola Jović Makes Miami Heat History in Blowout Win Over Trail Blazers
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jović has found his shooting stroke at the perfect time.
Jović tallied a season-high 21 points on eight of 12 shooting in Miami’s 119-98 victory over the Trail Blazers on Saturday night. He added eight rebounds, five assists, a steal, and a block in Miami’s third straight win.
Jović made four of seven threes off the bench. Miami outscored Portland by 20 points with the third-year forward on the floor.
“We have great players [and] it’s easy to play around them,” Jović told reporters. “As long as you’re in the right spot at the right moment … I feel like we can always play good basketball.”
StatMuse reported Jović is the youngest player in Heat history with such a stat line.
It’s been an inconsistent season for Jović, who opened the year in Miami’s starting rotation. He saw reduced minutes beginning in mid-November and played only once from Nov. 26 through Dec. 16.
Jović has played at least 20 minutes every game since Dec. 29. The Heat have outscored opponents by 55 points with Jović on the court in their last three games.
“Experience is a big thing here,” Jović said, “and I think I gained a little bit of experience in the last three years even though maybe I haven’t [had] minutes, and now, especially from the bench, I really feel comfortable.”
BUTLER FINDS NEW WORKOUT PARTNER
Heat forward Jimmy Butler isn’t letting a team-mandated suspension keep him out of the gym.
With Butler’s teammates on a West Coast road trip, the six-time All-Star found a new workout partner.
Butler posted an Instagram video featuring him and WNBA forward Satou Sabally training during a Phantom BC practice. The Phantom BC play in the new 3x3 Unrivaled women’s basketball league.
“We workin,” Butler captioned the post.
Sabally commented, “Jimmyyy Bucketz” in response.
The video features Butler and Sabally hitting numerous outside shots. Butler also spends time coaching Sabally, a two-time All-Star.
FELTON CALLS OUT RILEY, SUPPORTERS
Longtime NBA guard Raymond Felton wants to make several feelings clear regarding Miami Heat president Pat Riley.
First off, Felton still respects Riley, a nine-time champion and Hall of Famer.
However, Felton strongly disagrees with how Riley has handled the never-ending Jimmy Butler trade saga.
“This some [BS], Pat,” Felton said earlier this week on To The Baha. “I’m gonna be honest, this some BS. … Anybody who’s not telling you that is a yes man.”
Felton called the situation “messy” and blamed Riley for escalating things.
“You’re wrong in this situation,” Felton said. “Let that man go; he’s unhappy. Obviously, you’re unhappy with him, too. So ya’ll just part ya’ll ways instead of going about it like this.”
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.