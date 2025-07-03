One Hilarious Meme Perfectly Captures Miami Heat's Offseason So Far
Miami Heat fans have not held back on their critiques of team president Pat Riley.
And they seemingly won't stop until the front office makes some serious acquisitions. One Heat fan correlated Riley's "run it back" tendency with Cade Cunningham's game-winner earlier this season.
It's a repetitive narrative at this point, but a glaring issue that fans refuse to overlook. For what feels like the fifth straight summer, the Heat remain stagnant while the rest of the conference is upgrading their squads toward championship contention.
"Pat Riley lying to fans once again, and even his franchise player. Nothing new," one fan tweeted. "The biggest problem is Micky Arison & Nick Arison because they truly don't care at all anymore. Especially Micky."
It's even more frustrating for the fanbase with the East seemingly wide open next season. Boston and Indiana are expected to fall amid devastating injuries to Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton. The Cavaliers, Pistons, and Knicks should repeat as playoff competitors, but none offer enough of a threat to establish themselves as early championship contenders.
And yet, Miami doesn't seem to be taking advantage. Unfortunately, even with the weakened state of the conference, their current roster will not be enough to remain competitive. They need to make moves, whether it be acquiring a superstar to bolster the scoring unit or a stopgap free agent to use as a facilitator or temporary option.
