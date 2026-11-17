The Miami Heat, having won four consecutive games and seven of their last nine, were rolling against the Houston Rockets, leading, 62-46 at halftime.

To everyone's surprise, however, Bam Adebayo did not start the second half, replaced by forward Andrew Wiggins in the lineup.

A couple of minutes later, the Heat announced that the reason Adebayo left the game was due to hip tightness, listed as questionable to return to the game, but will not return to the game after all. That may have been in part because the Heat continued to pull away in the second half behind their role players, who turned in one of their more complete performances of the season -- Davion Mitchell, Ryan Conwell Jr., Wiggins and even the recently-struggling Bobby Portis Jr. played well.

Still, the Heat will need Adebayo going forward, even if both he and Giannis Antetokoumpo got off to slow offensive starts Monday (Giannis didn't score any of Miami's first 46 points, and they led big anyway). Up to the point of his exit, Adebayo four points, two assists, a rebound and two steals, serving as a primary defender on Rockets center Alperen Sengun as well as forward Kevin Durant on switches.

The injury leaves in question his playing status for Wednesday night's battle against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Looking Ahead to Wednesday

The game has been highly anticipated for a few reasons, one being Adebayo's battle against his former teammates, Tyler Herro, (who he had an altercation with over the summer), Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware and Kasparas Jakucionis. The Bucks have had a horrible start to the season, now 1-13, even though Herro has been their leading scorer.

Additionally, that will be the first time Heat superstar Antetokounmpo will match up against the team he spent 13 seasons, leading the organization to their first championship in 50 years.

Finally, the game is also anticipated due to the 'GTA VI' promotional night, where the Heat will wear special 'Vice City' themed uniforms and court, releasing exclusive merchandise to those who show up early, (doors open at 5 p.m.)

Bam Adebayo over his last nine games:



🔥22.9 PTS

🔥9.1 REB

🔥3.2 AST

🔥2.1 STL

🔥0.8 BLK

🔥58.2 FG%

🔥66.6 TS%



Been truly sensational on both ends and is a HUGE reason why they’re 7-2 over this span.@hothothoops @5ReasonsSports #HEATNation pic.twitter.com/aVY8XiFYhb — Matt Hanifan (@mph_824_) November 15, 2026

Adebayo, now in his 10th season in the NBA, is averaging 19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.8 blocks, converting on 53.5 percent of his field goal attempts and 75.9 percent of his free throw attempts.

Adebayo had a rough start to the season. As the Heat lost four games to begin 2026-2027, the multi-time All-Star was averaging 11.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, two steals and 0.8 blocks, making just 40 percent of his field goal attempts and 11.8 percent of his three point shots.

Ever since then, the Heat have won seven of their last nine games. In that stretch, Adebayo had been averaging about 23 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.8 blocks prior to the Rockets matchup, converting on 58.2 percent of his shot attempts.