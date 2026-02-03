Miami Heat-Atlanta Hawks Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Inside The Heat

Dec 26, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) fights for the ball against Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) and Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
Dec 26, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) fights for the ball against Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) and Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Atlanta)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 92.9 FM The Game (Atlanta)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (27-24) and Atlanta Hawks (24-27) meet for the second of four regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 126-111, win in Atlanta on December 26 and has now won three-straight against the Hawks, including seven of the last eight in Miami. The Heat are 82-61 all-time versus Atlanta during the regular season, including 52-20 in home games and 30-41 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Simone Fontecchio

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

HAWKS

G Dyson Daniels

G Nickeil Alexander-Walker

C Mouhamed Gueye

F Zaccharie Risacher

F Jalen Johnson

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat -4.5 (-108), Hawks +4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Heat -180, Hawks +152

Total points scored: 239.5 (over -108, under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Norman Powell: Questionable - Personal Reasons

Nikola Jovic: Questionable - Hip Impingement

Tyler Herro: Out - Rib

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

HAWKS

Onyeka Okongwu: Out - Dental Fracture

Kristaps Porzingis: Out - Achilles

Duop Reath: Out

N'Faly Dante: Out - Knee

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after their win over the Chicago Bulls: "Look, there's a couple takeaways but one thing I told our group is that we definitely have something. We are able to respond. We have the best record in the league on the second night of a back-to-back. It shows that we have some toughness and guys really care and they want to. It was a good response."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket

