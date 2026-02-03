Miami Heat-Atlanta Hawks Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Atlanta)
Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 92.9 FM The Game (Atlanta)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (27-24) and Atlanta Hawks (24-27) meet for the second of four regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 126-111, win in Atlanta on December 26 and has now won three-straight against the Hawks, including seven of the last eight in Miami. The Heat are 82-61 all-time versus Atlanta during the regular season, including 52-20 in home games and 30-41 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Simone Fontecchio
C Bam Adebayo
F Pelle Larsson
F Andrew Wiggins
HAWKS
G Dyson Daniels
G Nickeil Alexander-Walker
C Mouhamed Gueye
F Zaccharie Risacher
F Jalen Johnson
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat -4.5 (-108), Hawks +4.5 (-112)
Moneyline: Heat -180, Hawks +152
Total points scored: 239.5 (over -108, under -112)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Norman Powell: Questionable - Personal Reasons
Nikola Jovic: Questionable - Hip Impingement
Tyler Herro: Out - Rib
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
HAWKS
Onyeka Okongwu: Out - Dental Fracture
Kristaps Porzingis: Out - Achilles
Duop Reath: Out
N'Faly Dante: Out - Knee
QUOTABLE
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after their win over the Chicago Bulls: "Look, there's a couple takeaways but one thing I told our group is that we definitely have something. We are able to respond. We have the best record in the league on the second night of a back-to-back. It shows that we have some toughness and guys really care and they want to. It was a good response."
