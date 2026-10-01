Miami Heat fans probably spent way more time analyzing Giannis Antetokounmpo's words Wednesday than Giannis himself spent thinking about them.

After Antetokounmpo said in an interview that he could be in Miami for "a year, two" and wanted to leave his mark no matter how long this chapter lasts, you could already see where the conversation was headed. Heat fans started wondering about his future, whether he would eventually sign an extension and why he would even bring up such a short stay in Miami.

Then Bobby Portis Jr. provided context that completely changed how I saw the whole thing.

Apparently, Giannis is a troll according to his former and current teammate.

Portis Knows Exactly What Giannis Is Doing

Portis was asked at training camp what people don't really know or understand about Antetokounmpo after spending so many years around him.

Exchange with Bobby Portis Jr. about Giannis.



Q: "What's the one thing that no one knows or understands?"



A: "That he's a troll...."



Q: "He does throw things out there."



A: "Just trolling, just click bait. He's just trolling. Don't read (into it). Anything he says, don'" — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) October 1, 2026

"That he's a troll," Portis said.

The conversation naturally shifted to what Giannis had said the previous day, because it was a perfect example. When someone brought up the "one, two years" comment and how Heat fans were freaking out because they thought Giannis might already be hinting at not signing an extension, Portis couldn't help but laugh.

"I'm laughing, bro," Portis said.

"Just trolling, just click bait. He's just trolling. Don't read into it. Anything he says, don't..."

That's coming from someone who has spent years around Giannis, so I'm probably going to trust Portis' read on this more than I'm going to dissect five words from an interview.

Portis knows when Giannis is being serious. He knows his personality behind the scenes, how he talks, and apparently how much he enjoys throwing something out there, knowing people will run with it.

Giannis Knew Exactly What Those Words Would Do

When Giannis said he wanted to leave his mark in Miami even if he's only here for "a year, two or whatever it's going to be," I completely understood why Heat fans reacted the way they did. I reacted in a similar way.

Miami didn't make a franchise-altering trade for Giannis with the idea that this would be some short experiment. He's here to give the Heat another championship window alongside Bam Adebayo, and naturally everyone wants to know this will last beyond a couple of seasons.

Portis clearly believes people are giving the comment way too much weight. Judging by Portis' reaction, this isn't exactly new behavior from the superstar.