Miami Heat Season Preview: The Power Forwards

The Miami Heat are getting closer to the start of training camp and with that means the roster is getting closer to finalized. This allows for more clarity on each players role and what to look for them to do.

Though positions are not really a thing in the NBA anymore, they are still an easy way to generally separate players into categories. Today we are going over the “power forwards” on the Heat roster and what to expect.

1. The Superstar - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jul 16, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) is introduced as a new member of the team by Miami Heat president Pat Riley (left) and head coach Erik Spoelstra (right) during a press conference at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giannis Antetokounmpo is obviously the main calling card for not only the position group but the whole team. He is one of the top 5 players in the sport, even if you want to rank him at his worst.



Antetokounmpo will be one of the best players to ever put on a Heat uniform and by far the best since LeBron James famously, in his own words, took his talents to south beach in 2010. Antetokounmpo will be the engine that drives this team to whatever level of success they achieve. He has had disappointing team performances in recent years and with a new team he is looking to end that.



Look out for Antetokounmpo’s dominant post play and transition game. He is also one of the premier defenders in the sport. The Heat will go as far as Antetokounmpo takes them.





2. The formidable backup - Bobby Portis

Jul 16, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Bobby Portis (95) arrives to his introductory press conference at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bobby Portis came along with Antetokounmpo from the Bucks, and he is also looking to make a statement. Portis has quietly been one of the best big man three point shooters in recent seasons. He shot 45% from three last season and is a career 39% shooter from behind the arc.



Though Portis will certainly help space the floor for Miami, he also will bring toughness and grit to the squad. Portis is a no nonsense player that will stand up for his teammates. The biggest question mark is if he can improve his defense enough to really be a difference maker in Miami.





3. The wildcard - Nikola Jovic

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) passes the basketball as Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) defends during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nikola Jovic is entering the second year of his rookie extension, but it feels like a prove it year for the young Serbian. After a rough season last year, he is looking to reclaim his spot in the rotation and in the Heat’s future.



Shooting was once a strong point in Jovic’s game, but he plummeted to one of the statistically worse shooters in the league. He will need to make shots to have a role on this upcoming season. Another thing to watch for is his transition play. Jovic has the skillset and size to dominate in transition. Now running alongside Antetokounmpo he should be able to capitalize even more.



