Challenges have officially become part of professional sports, giving coaches and managers an opportunity to dispute calls they believe were made incorrectly. The NFL has its iconic red challenge flags, MLB has introduced replay reviews and its automated ball-strike challenge system, and the NHL has its own coach's challenge process.

The NBA has its version as well, something Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra isn't the biggest fan of.

“There should only be one challenge. Two challenges, to me, it looks ridiculous. Everybody’s doing this (finger twirl) all the time. That takes away from the game. I mean, it would be even better just to trust the officials. I’d prefer to just get rid of all the challenges and take away this clown show that’s going on.” Erik Spoelstra

Erik Spoelstra speaks about challenges and the “clown show” it’s become with the twirling of the finger. Talks about what goes into challenging a play.



Would say there should just be one challenge, even saying he’d be fine with none.



Talks about taking Giannis’ advice to… pic.twitter.com/xAaIHzhdYX — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 13, 2026

Spoelstra's comments come at a time when the NBA's challenge system has become a regular part of the game. The league first introduced coach's challenges during the 2019-20 season on a one-year trial basis. The original format gave each team one challenge per game, regardless of whether the challenge was successful.

The league officially made the system permanent ahead of the 2020-21 season. However, that wasn't the last change. Beginning with the 2023-24 season, the NBA expanded the system to allow teams to receive a second challenge if their first challenge was successful. Coaches still need a timeout to initiate a challenge, and the second challenge comes with a timeout cost even if the call is overturned.

While the purpose of the system is to help officials correct mistakes, Spoelstra believes the process has become too frequent and takes away from the game. His comments also bring attention to the amount of time spent reviewing calls and the repeated gestures players make toward their coaches when they want a play challenged.

Many times we see a player look to the bench to get a play challenged, but not every player has the pull to get a coach to challenge a call, not without seeing the video board or conferring with the other coaches.

Two Wizards players take the charge from Bam Adebayo



Erik Spoelstra challenges the call up 25 to try to get Bam two more free throws.



The review was quick, and it was unsuccessful pic.twitter.com/4jN53cE5NQ — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) March 11, 2026

There is certainly an argument for keeping challenges and I believe they should. Officials are human, and mistakes happen. In close games, one incorrect call can have a significant impact on the outcome. Giving coaches an opportunity to correct those mistakes can be beneficial, especially in the final minutes of a game, the NFL has even gone as far to have replay assist make correct calls without challenge flags being thrown.

However, there is also a balance between getting calls right and keeping games moving. The NBA already has several stoppages throughout a game, and additional reviews can make the viewing experience longer.

Coach Spoelstra would rather have one challenge than two, but ultimately believes the league would be better off without them. Whether the NBA agrees is another question, but the Heat coach has made his position clear.