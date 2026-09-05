Every Jersey Number Retired by The Miami Heat, and Who Should Be Next

Miami Heat basketball has been built around stars, championships and a culture that has helped define the franchise. The rafters at Kaseya Center reflect that history, with legends such as Dwyane Wade, Alonzo Mourning and Chris Bosh honored for their contributions to the organization.

However, not every number hanging in the rafters is officially retired by the Heat. Some have been honored by the franchise, while others are retired throughout the NBA. Miami has also honored players from other sports, including Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino.

Here is a look at every jersey and number represented in the Miami Heat rafters.

No. 1: Chris Bosh

Mar 26, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Former Miami Heat player Chris Bosh speaks during his jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Chris Bosh spent six seasons in Miami and played a major role in the Heat's championship era alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

Bosh averaged 18.0 points and 7.3 rebounds over 384 games with Miami. He was selected to six All-Star teams during his career with the Heat and won two NBA championships. His two-way ability and willingness to adapt his game made him an important piece of Miami's Big Three era.

No. 3: Dwyane Wade

Feb 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade holds the Larry O' Brien trophy during a ceremony to honor 20 years since they won their first NBA Championship during halftime at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There may not be a player more synonymous with the Miami Heat than Dwyane Wade.

Wade spent 15 seasons with the franchise and averaged 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals across 948 games. He was a 13-time All-Star, a two-time All-NBA First Team selection and a three-time NBA champion.

Wade also won NBA Finals MVP during Miami's 2006 championship run and was named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. Wade's #3 is one of the most recognizable numbers in franchise history.

No. 6: Bill Russell

Feb. 20, 2005; Denver, CO, USA; NBA All-Star Game -- Shaquille O'Neal chats with legend Bill Russell before All-Star Game. Mandatory Credit: H. Darr Beiser/USA TODAY NETWORK | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The NBA retired the number league-wide in honor of the Boston Celtics legend following his death in 2022.

As a result, No. 6 cannot be worn by players throughout the NBA, showcasing his greatness and immense impact on the game.

No. 10: Tim Hardaway

Unknown date, 1999; Miami, FL; USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Heat guard Tim Hardaway (10) on the court at the Miami Arena during the 1999 season. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tim Hardaway was one of the players who helped establish the Heat as a legitimate NBA contender.

In six seasons with Miami, Hardaway averaged 17.3 points, 7.8 assists and 1.5 steals over 367 games. He earned All-NBA First Team honors and was selected to two All-Star teams as a member of the Heat.

Hardaway's arrival helped Miami reach the postseason in six consecutive seasons and played a major role in putting the franchise on the map. Hardaway's son Tim Hardaway Jr. will now attempt to do what his father couldn't accomplish in Miami, winning a Championship.

No. 13: Dan Marino

Aug 7, 2005, Canton, OH, USA; Former Miami Dolphins Quarterback Dan Marino poses with his bust after his enshrinement to the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Fawcett Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright 2005 Matthew Emmons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dan Marino is not a Miami Heat player, but his No. 13 is represented in the rafters as a tribute to the Miami Dolphins legend.

Marino spent his entire 17-year NFL career with the Dolphins and became one of the most iconic athletes in South Florida sports history.

His number is not officially retired by the Heat, making this an honorary inclusion rather than a Heat jersey retirement.

Bam Adebayo currently wears the #13.

No. 23: Michael Jordan

Unknown Date; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard (23) Michael Jordan in action against the Miami Heat at the Miami Arena. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright 1998 USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Jordan's No. 23 is another unique case.

The NBA retired No. 6 league-wide in honor of Bill Russell, while Miami has also honored Jordan's contributions to basketball.

Jordan never played for the Heat, but the franchise's decision to recognize him reflects his impact on the sport and his relationship with the organization.

No. 32: Shaquille O'Neal

May 12, 2005; Washington, DC, USA; Second round NBA playoff between Miami Heat and Washington Wizards at MCI Center. Heat center Shaquille O'Neal sits the bench with deep thigh bruise, the first game he has ever missed in the playoffs Mandatory Credit: H. Darr Beiser-USA TODAY | USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O'Neal spent four seasons in Miami and helped deliver the franchise's first NBA championship.

O'Neal averaged 19.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over 205 games with the Heat. He was a three-time All-Star in Miami and earned two All-NBA First Team selections.

Most importantly, O'Neal helped lead the Heat to the 2006 NBA championship alongside Wade.

His combination of dominance and star power made him one of the most important players in Heat history.

No. 33: Alonzo Mourning

Nov 22, 1995; Miami, FL; USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Heat center Alonzo Mourning (33) blocks a shot against Golden State Warriors forward Donyell Marshall (3) at the Miami Arena. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alonzo Mourning was one of the foundational players of the Miami Heat. He not only helped put the franchise on the map after being acquired in the 90's, but he helped deliver their first Championship after choosing to sign there in 2005.

Across 11 seasons with the franchise, Mourning averaged 16.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks over 593 games. He was a five-time All-Star, two-time Defensive Player of the Year and a member of the All-NBA First Team.

Mourning's impact went beyond his playing career. Mourning has remained involved with the organization and currently serves as Miami's Vice President of Player Programs.

No. 40: Udonis Haslem

Feb 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat players Shaquille O'Neal (L), Dwayne Wade (C) and Udonis Haslem (R) react during a ceremony to honor 20 years since they won their first NBA Championship during halftime at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If one player represents Heat Culture, it is Udonis Haslem.

Haslem spent an incredible 20 seasons with the Miami Heat (a Heat record), averaging 7.5 points and 6.6 rebounds over 879 games. He won three NBA championships and became the franchise's all-time leading rebounder (soon to be taken by Bam Adebayo).

While Haslem was never the team's biggest star, his longevity, leadership and commitment to Miami made him one of the most important figures in franchise history.

He has continued working with the organization following his playing career, serving as Vice President of Basketball Development and has even made his way into the media space on Prime Video.

Who Is Next?

The Miami Heat have already honored some of the most important players in franchise history, but there is one obvious name who could be next to join them.

LeBron James

Mar 6, 2013; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat small forward LeBron James (6) waits for play to resume against the Orlando Magic during the second half at the American Airlines Arena. The Heat defeated the Magic 97-96. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LeBron James spent four seasons with the Miami Heat, and while his tenure was relatively short compared to his big three members Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem, his impact on the franchise is undeniable.

James averaged 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists during his Miami tenure while leading the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals appearances and two NBA championships. He also won two regular-season MVP awards and two Finals MVPs during his time in Miami.

His decision to join Miami in 2010 changed the trajectory of the franchise and helped create one of the most significant eras in NBA history.

While his No. 6 has already been retired league-wide in honor of Bill Russell, James' place in Heat history is about much more than the number on his jersey. Once his playing career is over, it would be difficult to imagine Miami's rafters without a permanent tribute to one of the most important players in franchise history.