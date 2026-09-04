Miami Heat Season Preview: The Point Guards

The Miami Heat's roster has plenty of talent, but the point guard position could quietly become one of the most important areas to watch during the 2026-27 season.

Miami has multiple players capable of handling the basketball, including Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, the Heat cannot expect one player to handle every responsibility. They will need others to step up as ball handlers, initiate the offense and make sure the team can consistently get into its sets.

That puts plenty of attention on Miami's point guard group.

Davion Mitchell, Dru Smith and Tre Donaldson each bring something different to the rotation. Mitchell could take on the biggest role, Smith provides a defensive-minded option, and Donaldson has the opportunity to become the latest developmental success story in Miami.

1. Davion Mitchell- PG1

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) reacts with teammates over taking the lead during the second half during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Heat will have other players capable of creating offense, and Giannis can obviously take on significant ball-handling responsibilities. But having another guard who can bring the ball up the floor, organize the offense and take pressure off the team's stars will be critical. Mitchell spent his summer putting in the work and preparing for a larger opportunity. That commitment will be important because Miami may need him to do more than simply defend opposing guards. Defense will always be one of Mitchell's greatest strengths, but the Heat need him to provide stability offensively as well. He does not necessarily need to become the team's leading scorer. Instead, Miami needs him to make smart decisions with the basketball, create opportunities when necessary and provide reliable point guard play, something he did a great job with last season. Should Mitchell take another leap, the Miami Heat's offense will be in good hands.

2. Dru Smith- PG2

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz forward Vince Williams Jr. (0) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith is a defense-first guard who can give Miami energy and toughness on the perimeter. The Heat have built successful teams around players who understand their roles, and Smith fits that type of mentality. Smith may not be asked to carry the offense or dominate the basketball. Instead, his value comes from doing the smaller things that can impact winning. He can pressure opposing guards, compete defensively and bring intensity to the floor when Miami needs a change of pace. His role could be particularly important depending on matchups. Against teams with talented perimeter scorers, Smith gives the Heat another defensive option.

3. Tre Donaldson- PG3

Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) shoots the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers during a NCAA Tournament second round game Sunday, March 22, 2026, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Donaldson's Summer League performance showed that he can contribute in multiple ways, particularly when he closed the summer with a near triple-double against Detroit. Donaldson is plenty capable as a scorer (41% from three) and a ball handler (6.8 assists). The Heat do not need Donaldson to become a star immediately. They simply need him to continue developing and take advantage of opportunities when they come.

Miami Needs the Entire Group

The point guard position may not be the most glamorous part of Miami's roster, especially with stars capable of handling the basketball themselves. But that makes the supporting guards even more important.

The Heat will need Mitchell to provide stability and take on additional ball-handling responsibilities. Smith can fill a specific defensive role, while Donaldson represents an exciting developmental project with legitimate upside.

For the Heat, the point guard rotation will be about finding the right balance. Mitchell, Smith and Donaldson all bring different skills, and each could have an important role in helping Miami throughout the season.