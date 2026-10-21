Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Radio: 104.3 FM/560 AM, 710/1140 AM (South Florida), 100.3 FM, 830 AM (Minnesota)

VITALS: The Heat and Timberwolves meet for the first of two matchups this regular season and the first time the teams will face off in a season opener. Miami and Minnesota met this preseason with the T-Wolves taking a one-point, 125-124, win on October 10.

The Heat are 36-36 all-time versus Minnesota during the regular season, including 19-16 in

home games and 17-20 on the road.

The matchup is a highly-anticipated one, as both teams have newly-acquired stars (Giannis Antetokounmpo, LaMelo Ball), making their regular season debuts. Both teams will likely try to play fast; Ball pushes the pace and the Heat showed in preseason that they want to continue to play a breakneck style, only with more athletic players than last season.

Ball has typically struggled with his shooting against Miami, but watch Ayo Dosunmo, who had strong games against the Heat while with the Bulls over the years.

While much attention has been paid to the Giannis pairing with Bam Adebayo, Minnesota also made changes to its frontcourt, with Naz Reid and Julius Randle out and Jonathan Kuminga in. Adebayo will likely to draw Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert out of the paint.

Expect to see Andrew Wiggins draw the defensive assignment on Anthony Edwards at the start. Wiggins is expected to play an important role for Miami on both ends this season, after opting in to his contract and then extending.

Spread: Heat -1.5 (-108), Timberwolves +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Heat -118, Timberwolves +100

Total points scored: 242.5 (over -115, under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch on the problems that Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat's uptempo playstyle can cause: "We know how fast they play. They're trying to get to the paint as fast as they possibly can, triggers all their movement off-ball. Now they have a locomotive in Giannis that gets there, so you got to handle him."

"He's a problem all by himself, so that really kind of adds to the way they like to play. He's a phenomenal end-to-end player and they've got all the requisite parts around him, so it's really going to be tough."

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Klay Thompson

C Bam Adebayo

F Andrew Wiggins

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

TIMBERWOLVES

G LaMelo Ball

G Anthony Edwards

C Rudy Gobert

F Jonathan Kuminga

F Jaden McDaniels

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available

Bam Adebayo: Available - Groin

Pelle Larsson: Available - Illness

Dru Smith: Available - Calf

Keshad Johnson: Active - Hamstring (Two-Way)

Tre Donaldson: Active - (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Questionable - (Two-Way)

TIMBERWOLVES

Donte DiVincenzo: Out - Achilles

Zyon Pullin: Active - (Two-Way)

Rocco Zikarksy: Active - (Two-Way)

STORYLINES

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket