Giannis, Markkanen & George's status for Heat-Jazz: Injuries, Odds & How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 9:00 p.m. EST, Delta Center, Salt Lake City. Utah

TV: WPLG Local 10 (South Florida), My 15 WTCN (West Palm Beach), KJZZ-TV, Jazz+ (Utah)

Radio: 104.3 FM/560 AM, 710/1140 AM (South Florida), 97.5 FM, 1280 AM (Utah)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (3-6) and Utah Jazz (1-9) meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on the road. The Heat are 37-41 all-time versus Utah during the regular season, including 22-16 at home and 15-25 on the road.

The Jazz are coming off a season where they finished with a 22-60 record, good for the 15th seed in the Western Conference.

Last offseason, the Jazz drafted Darryn Peterson with the second pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, signed Jaxson Hayes, Josh Okogie and Mo Bamba and re-signed Jusuf Nurkic.

Additionally, they sent big man Walker Kessler to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a sign-and-trade for two unprotected first round picks and two first round pick swaps. In a different deal, they traded Cody Williams and John Konchar to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Josh Green.

The Heat are coming off a, 114-108, win against the Sacramento Kings.

Spread: Heat -9.5 (-110), Jazz +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat -405 , Jazz +320

Total points scored: 227.5 (over -115, under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins on his slow start: “I didn’t start the year off great… I know it will come. It’s a long season. I’m just going with what coach wants and keeps putting in that work. — Whether I play with the starters or second unit, I have to play aggressive and play free. Maybe, you know, see the ball a little bit more. You know, try to find a good rhythm.”

Andrew Wiggins on his slow start and says maybe he needs more touches playing with Bam and Giannis to get a rhythm:



“I didn’t start the year off great… I know it will come. It’s a long season. I’m just going with what coach wants and keeps putting in that work. — Whether I… pic.twitter.com/EiHiJ7tY5F — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) November 10, 2026

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Klay Thompson

C Bam Adebayo

F Andrew Wiggins

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

JAZZ

G Isaiah Collier

G Darryn Peterson

C Jaxson Hayes

F Josh Green

F Ace Bailey

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable - Wrist

JAZZ

Lauri Markkanen: Out - Wrist

Keyonte George: Out - Ankle

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out - Knee

Jusuf Nurkic: Out - Toe

STORYLINES

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket