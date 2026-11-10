The Miami Heat have started well below their expectations through the first ten games going 4-6. While I projected the Heat to start with a record at 6-4, they got off to an 0-4 start with many of their most important players not contributing.

The Heat made numerous big moves this offseason when reshaping their roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo, and some have paid off while others haven't.

So let's grade these new acquisitions through the first 10 games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: C+

Nov 8, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.1 stocks per night, so a grade of a C+ may seem harsh. But these grades aren't based on watching the box score, it is the basketball games themselves. On multiple occasions Giannis Antetokounmpo has settled for jump shots, refused the attack the rim, and fallen asleep defensively. The Golden State game was the best example of Giannis not playing to the best of his abilities but also lacking effort.

Giannis has been just about everything the Heat want him to be, but there is plenty more in the tank. As his comfortability in Miami increases, and his play with Bam Adebayo steadily improves, this grade should much improve over the next ten games.

Tim Hardawy Jr.: F

Oct 30, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) celebrates after Miami Heat guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots a three-point basket during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Isabella Frias-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is impossible to sugarcoat how poorly Tim Hardaway Jr's. start in Miami has been. He has already fallen out of the rotation, he is shooting 26.9% from the floor, and 23.7% from three, and has been a traffic cone defensively. Hardaway has shown some savvy defensive abilities in drawing charges, but his start has been dreadful.

The Miami Heat will need Hardaway Jr. to figure it out throughout the season if they want to make the most out of this season. On the brightside it has given way to Ryan Conwell.

Bobby Portis Jr.: C-

Nov 5, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Heat forward Bobby Portis Jr. (95) holds onto the ball next to Golden State Warriors forward Georges Niang (32) in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is who the Miami Heat traded for. Bobby Portis is a streaky basketball player, and he will play a high-level role for the Heat on some nights, and others, not so much. Portis started the season off red hot and was one of the Miami Heats' bright spots but has since cooled down. Portis is averaging 7 points and 6 rebounds while his efficiency has plummeted.

Klay Thompson: A+

Nov 8, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Miami Heat guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts after making a three point basket during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Remember when Klay Thompson was talking about breaking the Miami Heat's single season three-point record? Well it doesn't appear to be impossible. Thomspon is averaging 14.7 points, is shooting 43% from three, and has made at least 7 threes on three separate occasions to start the season already. Thomspon has held his own on defense and has found his footing on this Miami Heat roster already.

Thompson has continuously discussed how he feels great and how good of shape he is in, and I expect his production to continue.

Water eventually finds its level, and as long as Miami continues to buy into the process, I believe that time is coming sooner rather than later, but it will take a collective effort.

Miami needs more from multiple players, but they especially need their role players to make more of a contribution.

Through 10 games, 4-6 with the struggles they have had isn't the worst start, and the best part is that it's only up from here.