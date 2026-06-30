The Miami Heat are building a championship contender for 2026-27 and signed Tim Hardaway Jr. to a 1-year deal worth $6.5 million to open free agency business. The son of heat legend Tim Hardaway senior played last season for the Denver Nuggets. He played 80 games and averaged 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Can confirm 1 year, $6.5 M for Tim Hardaway, per source. That leaves Heat with about $5 M left of mid-level exception. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) June 30, 2026

Profile

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Age: 34 years

HT: 6’5”

WT: 205lbs

Notes: Hardaway is a movement shooting combo guard. He is strong on catch-and-shoots and rarely turns the ball over. Hardaway averaged less than .9 turnovers per game in Denver. He isn’t an offensive facilitator, but he makes the right play and is willing to make the extra pass. He competes on the defensive end.

FIT

The Miami Heat are building a team around the frontcourt of Bam Adebayo and mega star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Hardaway will stretch the floor and create space for them to dominate the paint. He shot 40.7% from deep with the Nuggets last season. He hasn’t been attacking the rim well but improved his FG% to 44.7% last season. He will have to make the extra pass when beating close-outs in the playoffs.

Hardaway will be a key veteran presence for the Heat. He can defend at a competitive level. He has good functional size paired with the monster front court.

Mentor

One of the biggest benefits to the Heat will be his ability to mentor the No. 37 pick Ryan Conwell. The rookie who played his final college season at Louisville has a build like Hardaway and is a high-volume movement shooter. The veteran guard can take him under his wing and teach him how to be a professional on a championship-contending team.

Playoffs

Hardaway last season in the playoffs averaged 34.8% from deep in six playoff games. He took care of the ball averaging .7 turnovers per game for the nuggets. Hard away makes his free throws averaging a little under 80% last season. He knows how to play with a mega star, gaining that valuable experience alongside Nikola Jokic.

Conclusion

This is a terrific development for the Miami Heat. They get the son of a former heat legend back in the fold. They have a good veteran mentor for their up-and-coming rookie shooter. They get a veteran contributor that can stretch the floor for their mega star. He competes on the defensive end and only costs 6.5 million dollars. This is not only a heartwarming reunion for the franchise family but a prudent move by a front office making moves in this modern NBA landscape.

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