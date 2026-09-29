The Miami Heat had one of the busiest offseasons in the NBA, highlighted by the blockbuster acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo. But Miami did not stop after landing the two-time MVP.

The Heat also added one of the greatest shooters in NBA history in Klay Thompson, giving the 36-year-old an opportunity to potentially revitalize his career while competing for another championship.

Thompson is no longer the same player who helped build a dynasty with the Golden State Warriors, but Miami does not need him to be. Instead, the Heat may have constructed one of the best situations possible for Thompson to remain an impactful player late in his career.

It's Not Just Giannis

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few players command as much attention around the basket as Antetokounmpo.

Defenses have spent years building their game plans around preventing him from getting downhill and reaching the rim. Now, those same defenses will have to worry about leaving one of the greatest shooters in league history alone on the perimeter.

Then there is Bam Adebayo.

Between Antetokounmpo's ability to attack the basket and Adebayo's versatility as a screener, passer and interior threat, Thompson should have plenty of opportunities to do what he has done better than almost anyone in NBA history: move without the basketball and make defenses pay from behind the arc.

It creates a difficult choice. Send additional defenders toward Antetokounmpo and risk giving Thompson an open three, or stay attached to Thompson and give Antetokounmpo more room to attack the basket.

Thompson already understands what playing alongside Antetokounmpo could do for him, and his excitement was evident when discussing his new teammate at Media Day.

“I mean Giannis is a type of player who can individually elevate whichever franchise he goes to…I’ll be able to look back one day and say I got to play with one of the greats…I saw him jump over somebody in MSG and now for him to develop into one of the best players ever who’s still so hungry…it’s awesome, I’m so excited to be around that type of energy again, he’s a joy to be around…it gives me life to be better than I am.” Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson speaks at media day about his fit in the offense, gaining chemistry, and more: #Heat pic.twitter.com/FBoybzpqo3 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) September 28, 2026

The relationship should work both ways. Thompson's reputation alone demands attention on the perimeter. Even at this stage of his career (he shot 38% from three last season), defenses cannot comfortably abandon him to provide additional help against Antetokounmpo.

Miami Has Done This Before

Mar 4, 2013; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Miami Heat guard Ray Allen (34) against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center. The Heat defeated the Timberwolves 97-81. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is also plenty of precedent for accomplished veterans finding another productive chapter of their careers in Miami.

Ray Allen is perhaps the most obvious example. Allen arrived in Miami at 37 years old after already putting together a Hall of Fame career. He was no longer asked to carry an offense, but his shooting and experience became crucial pieces of Miami's 2013 championship team.

Alonzo Mourning followed a different path but became another example of a veteran extending his career in Miami. After battling serious health issues and briefly leaving the organization, Mourning returned to the Heat and reinvented himself as a reserve. At 36 years old, he provided valuable defense and rim protection during Miami's run to the 2006 NBA championship.

Gary Payton was also nearing the end of his Hall of Fame career when he joined that team, yet still found a role and contributed to the franchise's first championship.

Miami has repeatedly shown an ability to take accomplished veterans, reduce their responsibilities and put them in positions where their remaining strengths can impact winning.

Thompson could be the latest example.

Klay on what keeps him motivated:



“There’s a lot of naysayers out there. I just want to prove that I can still make an impact on winning. I want to win. It’s the best feeling in team sports.



I got a lot left in the tank. My ability to shoot the ball, stretch the floor. This… pic.twitter.com/rHIvvou9Xm — HeatMuse (@Heat_Muse) September 28, 2026

Erik Spoelstra does not need Thompson to average 20 points per game or resemble the player who made five consecutive All-Star teams with Golden State. Miami needs him to space the floor, move without the basketball, knock down open shots and use more than a decade of championship experience to help a team with title aspirations.

For a player who has spent his career making defenses regret giving him an inch of space, playing alongside Antetokounmpo and Adebayo could be exactly what he needs.

Klay Thompson does not need to become the player he was during Golden State's dynasty for his move to Miami to work.

He just needs to become the best version of the player he is now.