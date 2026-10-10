How to Watch Miami Heat-Minnesota Timberwolves: Injuries, Betting Lines, Starters, Storylines

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Oct. 10, 8:00 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: WPLG Channel 10 (South Florida), DAZN (Minnesota)

Radio: 104.3 FM, 1140 AM (South Florida), 830 AM (Minnesota)

VITALS: The Heat and Timberwolves meet for the 11th time in preseason history. Miami is 2-8 all-time in preseason action versus Minnesota.

The Heat are 36-36 against the T-Wolves, all-time, in the regular season, including 19-17 at home and 17-19 on the road. The Timberwolves swept the season series in 2025-2026, winning both games in early January.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Klay Thompson

C Bam Adebayo

F Andrew Wiggins

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

TIMBERWOLVES

G LaMelo Ball

G Anthony Edwards

C Rudy Gobert

F Jaden McDaniels

F Jonathan Kuminga

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Pelle Larsson: Day-to-day - Illness

Dru Smith: Out - Calf

Keshad Johnson: Out - Hamstring (Two-Way)

Tre Donaldson: Active - (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Active - (Two-Way)

TIMBERWOLVES

Donte DiVincenzo: Out - Achilles

Zyon Pullin: Active - (Two-Way)

Rocco Zikarsky: Active - (Two-Way)

Enrique Freeman: Active - (Two-Way)

Spread: Heat +2.5 (-104), Timberwolves -2.5 (+118)

Moneyline: Heat +124, Timberwolves -152

Total points scored: 234.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on how Giannis Antetokounmpo looks when he isn't being guarded by three to four players: "You could feel more of his force tonight. You could sense that it was a slightly different coverage and night to night it'll be like that."

"He was more assertive tonight putting the ball on the floor and getting to the basket," Spoelstra said, regarding Antetokounmpo's comfort within the offense. "I thought he was really good changing ends, from a defensive stop or a turnover. It felt like it was always him or Davion [Mitchell] in the fastbreaks."

STORYLINES

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket