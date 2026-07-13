They say to catch bigger fish you need bigger bait, and in the NBA, that relates directly to landing "whales". Easily identified as superstars, the Miami Heat landed their whale, and it took all their bait, including Kel'el Ware.

Ware set career highs in points (28), steals (5), rebounds (20), and blocks (7) this past season and is heading into his age 22 season. But clearly faced a disconnect with head coach Erik Spoelstra. The two had multiple occasions this season where they didn't see eye to eye, including Spoelstra calling out Ware in front of the media.

While the standard the Heat set for Ware for seemed harsh, it wasn't for no reason, they seen the potential too, and wanted to accelerate his growth, not only as a player, but a competitor, as a pro.

Ware opened up about being traded to Anthony Chiang.

"I kind of figured the trade was going to happen... His decision was his decision on how he played me. Now I have more of a chance to flourish. I feel like even after my first year, I developed in my second year. And even after my second year, I feel like I developed. And I’ll develop going in my third year. So I feel like it was good. I was able to, I guess, grow up more mentally in Miami.” Kel'el Ware

I still think Kel’el will be a 20/10 guy in this league. There was always a clear disconnect there.



Miami wanted to hold him to a higher standard that he didn’t maintain, split was best for both parties https://t.co/4qpbn2QGkw — Austin Dobbins (@AustinDobbins13) July 12, 2026

He Has the Tools

And Ware has the right to believe he will succeed with extended opportunity in Milwaukee.

In limited minutes last season (22), Ware ranked top-15 in the entire NBA in the following categories: defensive/offensive rebounds and percentage, defensive rating, effective field goal percentage, two-point percentage, and he was 18th in the association with 84 blocks.

When ware played 30-39 minutes, he averaged 18.1 points and 14 rebounds with 3.3 blocks per game. On top of that, he had absurd offensive (145) and defensive (107) ratings.

Erik Spoelstra sees the talent, and its downfalls:

“The talent is there. The professionalism and consistency has to improve and it is. Our standards are not going to change and our expectations and how fast we want that to improve for him are not going to change. But he has to get better at it, he has to take ownership of it.” Erik Spoelstra

NEW: After up-and-down Heat tenure, Kel’el Ware ready for fresh start with Bucks https://t.co/66LTSd5Cvf Ware: "Where I’m at now, it’s a young team. I have more of a chance to flourish, so I’m excited for that.” — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) July 12, 2026

A Fresh Start is Best

Feb 23, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks to shoot against Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) during the first at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

So now Kel'el Ware gets his fresh start and extended opportunities, and Erik Spolestra gets to work with an already developed superstar and the Miami Heat's newly created "Championship window".

A split, especially considering the Heat's return was always going to be best for both sides if Miami and Erik Spoelstra could never commit to giving Ware any extended run, and now he can prove his worth.

Just in a different uniform.