Klay Thompson Opens Up About Giannis Antetokounmpo's Character

The Miami Heat completely reshaped their roster this offseason, but their biggest additions may bring more than just talent to South Beach. Two of the additions the Heat made are players that are going to be inducted into the National Basketball Hall of Fame one day, Klay Thompson and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Heat have had numerous stars come through their organization at the end of the careers, at their peaks, and have gotten the best out of each and every one of them.

So to get one of the NBA's current best players, and add one of the all-time great three-point shooters, will be huge for their success on the court.

But what is more special about this team so far is the bond they have seemingly created, and their willingness to adapt and embrace Heat Culture. Each of Miami's new acquisitions have really bought into what Miami sells so far, and they have a great group of guys, as being a team is still one of the most important parts of team sport.

But beyond their cohesiveness as a unit and their ability to play the game of basketball is their character, the person they are on and off the court, and what carries them through every day life. In a recent interview with the Athletic, Klay Thompson shared a story of the type of guy Miami is getting ot be the face of their franchise.

“I got a Giannis story for you. The year I came back from two-and-a-half years off injury, we played the Bucks. I had a great game. I had 38.



This is a testament to his humility. (That game) made me feel like I could be a great player again. After the game, he walked from the opposing bench all the way down to our bench just to tell me how happy he was for me.



I don’t want to get emotional, but that meant a lot to me. To be one of the 75 best players ever and not to be bitter in a moment where your team loses, and I have a great game and to just give me those props, that made me look at him in a different light.



Like, man, this guy is genuinely a great human being, and that really meant a lot to me when he gave me props for coming back from what I did. So now, to be his teammate is just awesome.” Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson never expected to play with Giannis Antetokounmpo, but one moment four years ago let him know how much he would enjoy it.



A conversation with Klay about Giannis, Miami and reminding people of what he can do, at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/Fc8Of4D82a — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) October 7, 2026

And that would mean a lot for any player. The mental and physical strain that is put on someone going through rehab, not being able to play the game they love, and then to finally have success when you return, that is a great feeling. But then for an opponent to come up to you and tell you how happy he is for you, that is a really fulfilling feeling.

And now these two NBA icons will share the court together in South Beach, a duo that is going to gather a lot of attention from opposing defenses, and the media. In Miami's first preseason game, we saw just what kind of gravity opposing defenses have towards these two, even in different stages of their career. Klay Thompson was constantly taking one defender while the defenses continued to collapse on Antetokounmpo, giving Miami's other shooters wide open looks.

2025-26 Leaders in gravity…



Defenses react to these guys pic.twitter.com/NewckL0xt5 — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) September 2, 2026

The Miami Heat are destined ot return to the top of the basketball mountain this year, and they have a team full of high character, hard working athletes.

The Heat will obviously need more than good chemistry and high character to accomplish their goals this season. They will need Giannis Antetokounmpo to be the superstar he has been throughout his career, Klay Thompson to knock down shots, and the rest of the roster to embrace their roles.

But those things can be easier to build when the people in the locker room genuinely care about one another.

Thompson already knew what kind of person Giannis was before they became teammates. Now, he gets to experience it every day.

For Miami, that may end up being just as important as anything Giannis and Klay do on the court.