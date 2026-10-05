MIAMI -- Twelve minutes. 0 points. 0 for 2 shooting.

That was that stat line for Klay Thompson in his short spurt with the first unit in Saturday night's preseason opener against the Toronto Raptors.

Box score watchers would jump in to start trolling about that stat-line.

Others who actually watched the game would know that his impact on the offense and endless shooting possibilities are soon to come in this favorable Heat offense.

The beauty of having a superstar of Giannis Antetokounmpo on your roster is that he just creates so many open shots for others, combined with the guys underrated play-making ability as he zips passes all over the floor.

I can’t bury the lead any longer though



Giannis Antetokounmpo and that right slot is just butter



You just CANNOT let him get downhill with that right hand



So defenses load up, and it’s constant right corner triples



Just look at all 4 of these: pic.twitter.com/NqSDE2jG7S — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) October 4, 2026

Many guys were benefitting from this attention as two or three defenders collapsed onto Antetokounmpo. Davion Mitchell got one, Tim Hardaway Jr got one, Andrew Wiggins got multiple, Bam Adebayo got multiple.

Constant open catch and shoot threes were created. But do you know who wasn't getting those same open triples?

Klay Thompson.

Even with the help being sent the Heat's superstars way, the Raptors left one defender blanketed on top of Thompson on that perimeter, basically demonstating we're going to help off everybody but this guy.

It's not everyday you can base an offense around one guy with the type of interior gravity Antetokounmpo has and the perimeter gravity Thompson has.

"I'm not worried about my field goal attempts or shooting efficiency as much in the preseason," Thompson said on the way he was defended. "I've been in this league a long time. I'm gonna be able to have great looks, hopefully shoot efficiently."

Talked to Klay Thompson about his defender not leaving him Saturday even with Giannis demanding 2 or 3:



“My thoughts are I’m so impressed with Giannis’s play-making. I knew he was a great passer but wow.”



“I’m gonna be on the recipient end of so many of those.”



More: pic.twitter.com/88OMnhSmsE — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) October 5, 2026

Even when Thompson goes three-less in a game for Miami, I believe his impact on the offensive end will still be massive due to that attention he's grasping out there.

The other thing Thompson made clear is that his shooting or offense isn't even on his mind. It's the defensive end he's focused on giving his full attention to.

"I might be the worst defender out there, and I have an All Defensive Team under my belt," Thompson said about this Heat defense. "That's just a testament to this roster."

Talked to Giannis Antetokounmpo today about Toronto not leaving Klay Thompson on Saturday night:



“It’s weird. Usually I have guys on me and they will try to build a wall.”



“But they weren’t leaving Klay…He wasn’t open.”



More on the 4-on-4 offense that is created: pic.twitter.com/1FmKCo22Ww — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) October 5, 2026

Antetokounmpo told me it was abnormal being out there on the floor with Thompson for the first time as he wasn't the only guy withholding all of the attention.

"It was weird," Antetokounmpo stated. "Usually I always have guys on me to build a wall. But they weren't leaving Klay."

"His guy was glued to him," Antetokounmpo continued. "If you know that you have a guy that's if not the best, the second greatest shooter of all time on the court with you, it makes the game a lot easier for you. When he's open, you just gotta deliver the ball."

There should be zero worry or discussion about Thompson's role on this Heat team. Instead, I should be seeing all praise that Miami has perimeter gravity on a roster that many said had "no shooting."

Erik Spoelstra hinted at getting some of his shooters freed up in different ways down the line, but we're still a decent bit away from getting into those type of adjustments.

Box score watchers: have your fun.

Real ball knowers saw a player on Saturday night that's going to play a major role on this Heat team that is gearing up to be extremely competitive.