After trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Miami is a destination again. A place where people want to play and may take even less money to play.

And when free agency begins, year after year there are players who are looking to make an NBA comeback. With the current state of the Miami Heat's roster, they will have to round out the backend of the lineup with players on minimum contracts, and guys who need another opportunity while still having some left in the tank, are the perfect options.

Victor Oladipo

Nov 9, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (4) during the first half against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Victor Oladipo's career was rapidly derailed by injury, and he even had a tenure with the Miami Heat for 3 years at the beginning of the decade. Oladipo (34) was such a fun player to watch, and he is a player worth giving another opportunity too. He checks off all the boxes as a leader, a mentor, and it would be even better, if he could still compete at a high level on the court.

But that's the hard part, as good as Oladipo once was, the injuries, and no NBA action in 3 years, it's hard to take a chance on that.

His G-League stats in Wisconsin: 15 games 13.5 points (38% from the floor), 4.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.9 steals.

Oladipo would also love to come back to Miami has he told Scoop B this in an interview:

“Obviously, I’m in their backyard, I have a real close relationship with them... But it’s different now. Everything works differently under the new CBA... But given the opportunity, of course, I would love the opportunity to play for them or anyone that loves me and understands that I’m here to help. I want to be a part of something special, and I want to contribute to winning.” Victor Oladipo

Oladipo made his own post on Twitter/X advocating for himself.

I’m a free agent. I don’t have an agent right now just me and my family.

I know I have a lot left, and I genuinely love this game. I’d rather show you I’m ready than spend my time trying to explain why or flood you with analytics to prove it.

If you’re about winning, value… — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) July 1, 2026

Spencer Dinwiddie

Jan 18, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dinwiddie (33) last played for the Mavericks in 2024-25, averaging 11.0 points on 41.6 percent shooting (33.4 percent from three) with 4.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Dinwiddie played for FC Bayern Munich of the Basketball Bundesliga and the EuroLeague last season. He averaged 13.0 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds in five Bundesliga games and 11.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 11 EuroLeague contests.

Dinwiddie has been a proven scorer in the past with the Nets, and while a return to the NBA may be in his future, I don't see it in Miami.

Dinwiddie was asked by a fan on Twitter/X if he replied "of course!"

I'm fascinated by which players the league sours on to the point they're suddenly out of the league before their primes are over.



Spencer Dinwiddie is 6'5" and can play point. He had a positive net rating swing from 2016-17 through 2023-24. His career offensive box plus/minus is… https://t.co/ovlh6841tL — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) July 4, 2026

Ben Simmons

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another one of the NBA's "what-if's" as Ben Simmons came into the league and set it on fire. Simmons was a rookie of the year, an All-Star, and one of the NBA's best defenders. But his career faltered just as quickly as it propelled. Simmons missed the 21/22 season with a back injury and hasn't been the same player since.

Simmons has averaged no more than 7 points in a season since his injury, has appeared in no more than 51 games, and is a shadow of the player we once saw.

Ben Simmons is eyeing an NBA comeback and has mentioned Miami as a potential destination



“Miami would be nice. And not because it’s Miami—I like Erik Spoelstra, I like the Heat, I like their organization, I like the culture.” 👀



(via @MensHealthMag / h/t @HeatvsHaters ) pic.twitter.com/Zgp86WsMeU — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 29, 2026

If any place could get the most out of Simmons (29), it would be Miami, but Simmons couldn't make any more than a minimum deal.

The Heat could bring in any of these three guys and see if they can get whatever basketball that they think they have left out of them. But instead of taking a chance on injury ridden, older players, why not take a flier on a younger player, or a veteran who provides consistent production.

While the story would be great for the Heat and these three players, I'm not so sure that it's worth the risk.