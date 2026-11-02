The Miami Heat started the season far from where they wanted. No team wants to be winless after 4 games but especially not a team that was planning on contending. Miami has begun to play better and now sits at 2-4 and 10th place in the Eastern Conference.

If Miami wants to continue to stack wins, they need to continue to improve on both ends of the court. That starts with individual players increasing their level of play or at least maintaining where they have been in the past two contests.

Which Klay Thompson are the Heat Going to Get Moving Forward?

Oct 30, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Klay Thompson (11) throws up three fingers after scoring a three-point basket during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Isabella Frias-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Miami Heat waited for Klay Thompson to get a buyout from the Dallas Mavericks to pair alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. The start of the season was not how Miami or Thompson would have liked. He has been inconsistent shooting with much to be desired on the defensive end.

The question is which Thompson are they going to get more, the one that is a game changer like he was against the Pacers or the one that is a liability like against the Mavericks. Shooters are historically streaky players, but Thompson needs to be more consistent for the Heat.

Can Bam Adebayo Continue His Offensive Surge?

Oct 26, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) looks on against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first game of the season Bam Adebayo had a solid game but then he had several games that were lackluster. In the past two though he has once again shown the world how great he is. It is no coincidence that in his two best games of the year, Miami pulled out the win in each. They need their 2nd best player to play like a true star.

If Adebayo is able to continue this exceptional play, then it makes the Heat much more dangerous. It also helps open up the court for Antetokounmpo and others. Adebayo has been the focal point of a lot of discussion, and he responded with two good games. It is important for the Heat this does not stop.

Is Nikola Jovic Going to Improve His Play?

Oct 30, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) reacts against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Isabella Frias-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nikola Jovic could be a big decider in how Miami’s season ends. If he is able to elevate his play to his potential, then it opens up a lot for the Heat. It would give them plenty of lineup changes and add another bigger body to the rotation. The talent is there and he has shown spurts over his career; they just need it to be consistent.

If he is unable to improve his play, then it could become a real problem. The Heat need front court rotation players and Jovic was supposed to be helpful. It is do or die time for Jovic. They cannot afford to wait for him to figure it out later in the season. It needs to be now or his time in Miami could be over much sooner than many hoped.