Limiting Karl-Anthony Towns, the scoring pop for the Heat and other keys vs Knicks

The Miami Heat-New York Knicks rematch makes its way back down to Miami on Monday night, as the injury reports remain the same for both sides.

Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo once again sidelined for Miami, while Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby not suiting up for New York.

So how can the Heat flip the Friday night script in Madison Square Garden? Let's get into some keys:

1. What's the plan to limit Karl-Anthony Towns?

Nov 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after a three point shot against Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A 39 point outing on Friday night for Karl-Anthony Towns just isn't acceptable from the perspective of the Miami Heat's defense. Without Bam Adebayo, it's clear the Heat don't have that simple individual match-up for Towns at the moment. Kel'el Ware can match his size, but can't keep up with his skill-set on the perimeter. A guy like Andrew Wiggins can match his skill-set, but he doesn't have the overall height to alter his shots from deep. This consequently puts the Heat in a spot where they have to do more hedging and sporadic doubles to make him uncomfortable, as they did somewhat in the second half. The 2-3 zone is also not a good coverage for this match-up, which means the Heat's smaller lineups have to guard up man to man.

2. The Heat's scoring: unproblematic for Norman Powell and Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Nov 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Sixty-one points. That's the point total combined for Norman Powell and Jaime Jaquez Jr on Friday night against the Knicks. The Heat are currently in a position where the offense is flowing as natural as ever. Powell can pick his spots and shots from deep whenever and however he chooses, while Jaquez Jr keeps finding angles to attack off the bounce. With another defensive wing in Anunoby being out, it definitely opens up the scoring opportunities with increased minutes for guys like Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson. The Heat have plenty of options to attack, which should start with attacking Towns out the gate. With starting Mitchell Robinson on Ware, the Knicks have to place Towns on a wing like Pelle Larsson or Wiggins. That should either equal a bucket for them, or Towns foul trouble. Either way it's something to pounce on.

3. Rebound, box-out, and rebound some more.

Nov 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) reacts in front of Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Only one team in the National Basketball Association grabs more offensive rebounds a night than the New York Knicks. While the Heat may be 28th in that department, they've actually been a good defensive rebounding team by the numbers, even without their big man captain Bam Adebayo. They rank 4th in defensive rebounds currently, and they need that to stand out tonight against this Knicks team. Robinson may be a force on the glass, but it wasn't just him hurting the Heat in the previous match-up. Guys like Deuce McBride were grabbing boards over multiple Heat defenders. Being a good defensive team is one thing, but finishing possessions with a rebound is half the battle. The Heat need a collective effort on the glass tonight across the board to come out with a win.